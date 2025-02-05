Malaysia will not change its stance on Gaza, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia will not waiver from its stand to free Palestine as a Muslim country, says Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“With concerns about Gaza, Malaysia will not change its stand on this issue. What is important is that Malaysia maintains its stance, as other Muslim countries,” he said.

Anwar said this to the media after the launching of the book “A Malik Bennabi Reader” and the launch of the International Institute of Futures Studies at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilisation - International Islamic University of Malaysia (Istac-IIUM) on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question of whether Malaysia remained committed to rebuilding Gaza.

On January 29, Anwar announced that Malaysia was committed to building a school, hospital and mosque as part of its initial contribution to Gaza’s rebuilding efforts.

Some groups have claimed that the government should prioritise addressing domestic issues first before committing to the reconstruction of Gaza.

Others have supported Anwar’s statement, citing Malaysia’s history of aiding other countries in post-crisis rebuilding, including Bosnia Herzegovina, Timor Leste and Acheh after the Asian Tsunami. — THE STAR/ANN