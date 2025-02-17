Malaysia, RoK resume FTA talks

SEOUL — Malaysia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to hold their seventh round of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) as both countries look to expand their trade portfolio and strengthen cooperation, according to the RoK’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The latest round of talks will take place in Kuala Lumpur from February 17 to 20, with discussions covering 11 key sectors, including goods, services, investment and economic cooperation.

Negotiations resumed in March 2024 after a five-year hiatus. Kwon Hye-jin, director general for FTA negotiations at the ministry, emphasised efforts to swiftly strike an FTA with Malaysia, a key ASEAN partner, amid the fast-changing global trade environment from the expansion of protectionism.

While the RoK already has an FTA with ASEAN, it is pursuing individual agreements with member nations to further enhance trade ties. — VNS