Home World

Myanmar detains 273 foreigners in border scam compounds

February 20, 2025 - 10:40
Myanmar authorities have found 1,303 foreigners who entered the country illegally and worked in scam compounds in the Myawaddy area, with 273 detained on February 18.

 

A security guard stands guard next to a room full of alleged scam centre workers and victims during a crackdown on illicit activity in Shwe Kokko in Myanmar’s eastern Myawaddy township on Feb. 14, 2025. — AFP Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Myanmar authorities on February 18 detained 273 foreign nationals from scam compounds along the border with Thailand as part of a crackdown on illegal online activities.

The operation took place as representatives from China, Myanmar, and Thailand held a joint meeting in Myawaddy to discuss measures to combat telecom fraud across the three countries.

Hundreds of thousands of people trafficked by criminal gangs have been forced to work in scam compounds that have sprung up across Southeast Asia, including the border between Thailand and Myanmar, according to the United Nations' data.

Since the end of January, Myanmar authorities have found 1,303 foreigners who entered the country illegally and worked in scam compounds in the Myawaddy area, with 273 detained on February 18.

A group of 260 scam centre survivors from Myawaddy entered Thailand last week, most of them victims of human trafficking, said Choocheap Pongchai, the governor of the Thai province of Tak. — VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Malaysia, RoK resume FTA talks

The latest round of talks will take place in Kuala Lumpur from February 17 to 20, with discussions covering 11 key sectors, including goods, services, investment and economic cooperation.
World

Indonesia to launch new sovereign wealth fund this month

President Prabowo Subianto pushed for the launch of Danantara scheduled for February 24, after several delays. Prabowo has high hopes for Danantara to steer Indonesia on the right track towards the 8 per cent growth target he has set since taking office.
World

Thailand sets up task force to probe inferior products

From September to December 2024, Thai authorities took legal action in 21,227 cases, with damages tallying 1.14 billion THB (33.82 million USD). Confiscated items included supplements, food, medicines, medical equipment, cosmetics, electrical appliances and power banks.
World

Singapore warns of rising radicalisation cases

The Internal Security Department (ISD) announced on February 10 that two self-radicalised Singaporeans had been issued an Order of Detention and a Restriction Order under the Internal Security Act (ISA), respectively.

