Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Philippines successfully thwarts foreign cyberattack plots

February 19, 2025 - 11:41
These hacking attempts come in various forms, including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) that target government computer systems.

 

Communications and Information Minister Ivan Uy. — Inquirer Photo

MANILA — The Philippines has detected hacking attempts by foreign parties targeting the country's intelligence data.

These hacking attempts come in various forms, including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) that target government computer systems, Communications and Information Minister Ivan Uy told reporters on February 18. APT attacks can last for weeks, months or years until the attack plot is successfully carried out or is thwarted, he added.

Uy said most of the threats come from abroad. The Philippine government is strengthening international cooperation through diplomatic channels, and sharing intelligence with the military, as well as with other countries, to validate threats and improve security.

The official emphasised that until now there has been no indication of cyber attacks targeting important infrastructure in the country.

Last year, the Philippines managed to thwart a hacking attempt allegedly from China, which targeted presidential websites and email systems and a number of government agencies.

In addition to the threat of hacking, Uy also warned of the rise of deepfake and fake news deliberately created to manipulate public opinion ahead of the Philippine midterm election in May. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Thailand sets up task force to probe inferior products

From September to December 2024, Thai authorities took legal action in 21,227 cases, with damages tallying 1.14 billion THB (33.82 million USD). Confiscated items included supplements, food, medicines, medical equipment, cosmetics, electrical appliances and power banks.
World

Singapore warns of rising radicalisation cases

The Internal Security Department (ISD) announced on February 10 that two self-radicalised Singaporeans had been issued an Order of Detention and a Restriction Order under the Internal Security Act (ISA), respectively.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom