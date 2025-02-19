Philippines successfully thwarts foreign cyberattack plots

MANILA — The Philippines has detected hacking attempts by foreign parties targeting the country's intelligence data.

These hacking attempts come in various forms, including Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) that target government computer systems, Communications and Information Minister Ivan Uy told reporters on February 18. APT attacks can last for weeks, months or years until the attack plot is successfully carried out or is thwarted, he added.

Uy said most of the threats come from abroad. The Philippine government is strengthening international cooperation through diplomatic channels, and sharing intelligence with the military, as well as with other countries, to validate threats and improve security.

The official emphasised that until now there has been no indication of cyber attacks targeting important infrastructure in the country.

Last year, the Philippines managed to thwart a hacking attempt allegedly from China, which targeted presidential websites and email systems and a number of government agencies.

In addition to the threat of hacking, Uy also warned of the rise of deepfake and fake news deliberately created to manipulate public opinion ahead of the Philippine midterm election in May. — VNA/VNS