State President receives former Special Ambassador for Việt Nam – Japan

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường welcomed former Special Ambassador for Việt Nam – Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hà Nội on Thursday, expressing deep appreciation for his guest's decades-long contributions to bilateral ties.

The Vietnamese State leader commended the former ambassador as a close friend of Việt Nam and acknowledged his tireless efforts over nearly 40 years in strengthening the Việt Nam – Japan friendship.

Reflecting on the progress made since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership over a year ago, the leader noted the continued development of bilateral relations, with political trust reinforced and economic cooperation serving as a key pillar. Education and healthcare cooperation, cultural exchanges, locality-to-locality collaboration, and people-to-people ties have also been increasingly deepened.

He emphasised that the success of the Việt Nam – Japan relations today comes as a result of efforts by generations of leaders from both nations, with Sugi making a significant contribution.

For his part, Sugi reaffirmed his deep affection for Việt Nam and his commitment to further strengthening the ties between the two nations.

He briefed the Vietnamese President on ongoing projects supporting disadvantaged communities in Việt Nam, particularly in remote and mountainous regions.

They include the construction and renovation of dormitory facilities for a primary and secondary school in Yên Bái Province, aimed at providing students with a better learning environment. He has also been assisting the Nghĩa Lộ General Hospital with free medical check-ups and liver disease screenings for ethnic minority communities.

Additionally, Sugi proposed the establishment of a music ensemble for visually impaired children at the Hà Nội-based Nguyễn Đình Chiểu School, an institution he has supported for the past 30 years. He also expressed his wish to contribute to further strengthening cultural and tourism links between Việt Nam and Japan.

President Cường expressed his gratitude for Sugi’s philanthropic initiatives, particularly those benefiting Vietnamese children. He affirmed that the Vietnamese State will continue to support and facilitate his charitable endeavours, ensuring that his meaningful ideas are brought to fruition.

He noted that many Vietnamese people, even those who have never met Sugi, are aware of and deeply moved by his generosity. The leader also highly valued his projects aimed at improving public health in remote areas and promoting Việt Nam’s tourism in Japan.

Perceiving that there remains ample room for bilateral relations, the President expressed his hope that Sugi will continue his dedicated efforts to advance the Việt Nam – Japan comprehensive strategic partnership across all sectors, expand cultural exchanges, and promote Japan’s image in Việt Nam, thereby reinforcing mutual understanding – an important stepping stone for elevating bilateral relations to new heights. VNS