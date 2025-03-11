NA Chairman receives special advisor of Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.

Mẫn expressed his pleasure at meeting Takebe, a close friend of the Vietnamese people, and recalled the positive impressions from his meeting with leaders of the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance during his working visit to Japan in December 2024.

The top legislator assessed that the Việt Nam-Japan relationship has seen increasingly substantial and effective progress.

After more than a year of upgrading the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the ties between the two countries have continued to grow significantly across all fields. Political trust has continued to be strengthened; cooperation in investment, trade, labour, and tourism has been enhanced; and exchanges at high level and all levels have become closer.

For his part, Takebe said that his visit to Việt Nam aims to attend the 10th Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival. He expressed his delight at witnessing the inauguration of Metro Line 1 in HCM City, a project symbolising the good friendship between the two countries.

Takebe praised Việt Nam's remarkable development in economic, cultural, and social fields, affirming that the relationship between the two countries is at its best in history.

The advisor discussed and proposed several specific measures to promote friendly and cooperative relations between Việt Nam and Japan, including the development of Việt Nam-Japan University. He hoped that the Vietnamese NA Chairman will continue to pay attention to and promote the development of the university project.

Agreeing with Takebe's positive assessments of Việt Nam-Japan relations, Mẫn stated that economic cooperation remained a pillar of the bilateral relations and is becoming increasingly stronger.

Japan is Việt Nam's number one partner in ODA and labour, third in investment, and fourth in trade and tourism. The bilateral trade turnover in 2024 reached US$46.2 billion. Notably, the success of the recent 10th Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival is a testament to the good relationship between the two countries.

He also appreciated and thanked Takebe for his dedicated contributions to promoting friendly and cooperative relations between Việt Nam and Japan, especially in cultural exchanges, people-to-people exchanges, locality-to-locality cooperation, and in education and human resource training.

Mẫn suggested that in the near future, both sides continue to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for more effective and substantive development.

He also called for enhanced exchanges of high-level delegations and at all levels across all channels of the Party, State, and NA, particularly strengthening exchanges between the Japan-Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance and the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians' Group, as well as cooperation among young and female legislators.

Furthermore, the top lawmaker emphasised the need to vigorously promote cultural, tourism, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding the Việt Nam-Japan University project, the NA Chairman affirmed that this project holds symbolic significance in educational cooperation between the two countries and is of great interest to leaders of both nations.

Recently, the Vietnamese government agreed in principle to announce the mid-term public investment capital plan for the 2026-30 period for several important and urgent programmes and projects, including the Việt Nam-Japan University project.

Highlighting the significance of the university project, Mẫn stated that he will pay attention to and promote the effective implementation of this project. — VNA/VNS