NA chair urges prompt preparations for upcoming ninth session

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has highlighted the success of the 15th NA so far with eight plenary sessions and a record number of nine extraordinary sessions, urging all NA agencies to speed up preparations for the upcoming ninth plenary session.

Addressing the 43rd session of the NA Standing Committee on Tuesday, the top legislator said that the ninth extraordinary session, which completed a substantial workload in just 6.5 days, was a testament to the commitment and efforts of the Government, the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, and related agencies.

According to NA General Secretary Lê Quang Tùng, the session discussed and approved four laws and 12 resolutions regarding the restructuring of the state apparatus, as well as decisions on personnel matters within its purview. Additionally, six resolutions aimed at promoting socio-economic development and addressing urgent needs for key projects were also passed.

NA Chairman Mẫn hailed the close coordination and strong sense of responsibility from Government and NA agencies in fulfilling the heavy workload.

He asked the Government and ministries to swiftly issue decrees and circulars to enable the coordinated implementation of the freshly adopted laws and resolutions, contributing to achieving the 8 per cent GDP growth goal for this year.

Regarding the re-organisation of the administrative system, the top legislator underlined that 60-70 per cent of more than 10,000 communes across the country are expected to be merged, prompting the NA Standing Committee to urgently convene to deliberate on this matter.

Moreover, the scheme to dissolve the district-level administrative units and merge certain provinces will result in a great deal of work, he added.

The NA leader noted that the NA’s upcoming ninth plenary session will last for about two months, during which legislators will approve 11 laws and discuss 16 bills as well as amend the Constitution and related laws.

He asked the standing cabinet members to strongly direct relevant ministries to prepare explanations on related issues, especially the re-organisation of the administrative system.

He requested the NA Standing Committee and the Government to implement Conclusions No 126, 127, and 128-KL/TW of the Party Central Committee's Politburo and Secretariat to implement them swiftly and effectively. NA and Government agencies must take proactive actions to ensure the significant workload is successfully completed.

On the same day, the NA Standing Committee discussed a draft resolution defining the criteria for 'virtuous and strong Party organisations and units' in the Law on Emulation and Commendation.

The committee asked the Government to revise Decree 98/2023/ND-CP detailing the implementation of certain provisions in the Law on Emulation and Commendation, or to issue a document guiding the application of specific regulations in the decree. — VNA/VNS