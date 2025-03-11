Party leader arrives in Singapore for official visit

SINGAPORE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Changi Airport on Tuesday afternoon, beginning a three-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister and Secretary-General of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong.

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed by Singaporean Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng, Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam, Chief of Protocol of the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chia Wei Wen, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Trần Phước Anh, and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.

This is the first visit to Singapore by Lâm in his capacity as the CPV General Secretary, marking a new milestone in bilateral relations, and demonstrating Việt Nam’s special attention to elevating relations with Singapore to new heights, in line with Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

The visit is also expected to deepen the ties between the CPV and the PAP, laying a solid political foundation for the bilateral relationship. It will also contribute to further promoting cooperation between the two countries in such areas as green economy, digital economy, science-technology and innovation, clean energy, and financial centre development.

After upgrading their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in September 2013, Việt Nam-Singapore ties have been further deepened, proving effective across fields.

Besides the fine political bond, the Việt Nam-Singapore economic and trade cooperation stands out as a highlight in Southeast Asia.

Since 1996, Singapore has consistently been one of Việt Nam’s largest partners, with two-way trade reaching US$9 billion in 2023 and $8.64 billion in the first 10 months of 2024.

As of October 2024, Singapore remained the top ASEAN investor in Việt Nam and ranked second among 148 countries and territories investing in the country, with 3,838 valid projects worth $81.1 billion.

Singapore's investment projects are present in many provinces and cities across Việt Nam, focusing on manufacturing and processing industries; real estate; and production and distribution of electricity, gas, water, and air conditioners.

The Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) are a symbol of economic cooperation between the two countries. Since the launch of the first VSIP in the southern province of Bình Dương in 1996, Việt Nam has become home to 18 VSIPs across 10 provinces and cities, the largest number of industrial parks developed by Singapore globally.

These parks have attracted nearly 900 projects worth over $18 billion in investment, and created jobs for over 300,000 workers. VSIPs serve as economic beacons, driving industrialisation and modernisation in Việt Nam while also contributing to regional supply chains and economic connectivity. — VNA/VNS