Society

Japanese embassy provides aid to mitigate disaster impacts in Lào Cai

March 04, 2025 - 16:03
Recipients include the local authorities of Bát Xát, Bắc Hà and Bảo Yên communes, which were severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi in September last year.
Ambassador of Japan to Việt Nam Ito Naoki at the official signing ceremony for non-refundable aid projects in Lào Cai Province on Monday. — Photos baolaocai.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam on Monday held an official signing ceremony for non-refundable aid to areas severely impacted by super typhoon Yagi in September last year.

Recipients include the local authorities of Bát Xát, Bắc Hà and Bảo Yên communes in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai.

In Bát Xát, the financial aid amounting to US$130,101 will be used to build a concrete bridge crossing the Phìn Hồ River valley in Phìn Ngan Ward, replacing the old Lò Suối Tủng Bridge that was destroyed in the typhoon.

The new bridge will allow locals to safely travel to schools and necessary public facilities while also helping the local agricultural trade.

Meanwhile, multi-functional and disaster-proof community houses worth $133,023 will be erected in Bắc Hà Commune.

Japanese Ambassador Ito reviews the design of multi-functional and disaster-proof community houses to be built in Bắc Hà and Bảo Yên communes.

Bắc Hà was severely affected by Typhoon Yagi last year, with its death-missing toll reaching 34 people, with 116 houses were completely destroyed.

Similar structures worth $129,386 in total will also be built in Bảo Yên, which counted 82 deaths and 1,422 damaged houses from the typhoon and its aftermath last year.

Following the signing ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki visited the local communities to discuss with residents and understand their challenges in maintaining a safe and stable life.

Japanese Ambassador Ito and local residents in Lào Cai Province.

From 1992 to the fiscal year 2024, the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam carried out 739 non-refundable aid projects, totalling $66 million.

These projects addressed multiple social aspects, including education, healthcare and infrastructure development, to promote local economic growth. — VNS

Vietnam Japan diplomatic ties Vietnam Japan partnership

