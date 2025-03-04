Tourism authorities asked to ease arrival of international visitors in tourism stimulus programme

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has asked relevant organisations to join together in a timely way to facilitate the arrival of international tourists to Việt Nam.

The work realises the Government's Resolution No.11/NQ-CP (on visa exemptions under the Tourism Stimulus Programme for 2025 for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland) and the plan No.760/KH-BVHTTDL of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on implementing this Government's resolution.

Specifically, the VNAT requests the Immigration Department, the Department of Foreign Security under the Ministry of Public Security, the Border Guard Command under the Ministry of National Defence, to come together to create favourable conditions for international tourists, according to the Government’s Resolution No 11/NQ-CP about carrying out entry and exit procedures, ensuring security and safety.

Agencies involved must guide and support tourists to avoid congestion at border gates when entering and exiting the country.

The VNAT requests the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam to promptly inform airlines about the visa exemption policy regulated in the Resolution No 11/NQ-CP.

At the same time, incentives should be given to Vietnamese businesses to include preferential price packages, airfare discounts or special promotions for large groups of guests.

Organisations should look into planning more direct flights, charter flights and increase flight frequency connecting Việt Nam's tourist centres with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

International travel service businesses should actively welcome tourists, inform them about the visa exemption policy regulated in the Government’s Resolution No 11/NQ-CP.

International travel service businesses need to register once five days before the guests' arrival, notify the VNAT and report monthly their working results.

The must also provides tourists with a confirmation form of participation in the tour programme to carry out entry and exit procedures according to regulations.

During the implementation process they need to keep the VNAT informed of any problems or difficulties for those to be dealt with in a timely manner.

The VNAT requires local departments of culture, sports and tourism to instruct travel businesses, tourist service providers and attractions to execute the resolution and the plan.

Information on the visa exemption policy under the Resolution No 11/NQ-CP is available on the website https://2025.vietnam.travel.

The exemption of entry visas for a temporary stay of 45 days from the date of entry for tourism purposes for citizens of the three European nations was implemented from the beginning of March to the end of this year.

Citizens of the three countries entering Việt Nam must meet conditions for entry under unilateral visa exemption based on the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Việt Nam, have a passport with at least six months validity and need to be travelling under a programme organised by a Vietnamese international travel service, with a certificate of participation in the tour programme.

Companies with an international travel service business licence must submit a registration to organise tour programmes for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, to the VNAT. — VNS