Việt Nam sees Mozambique priority partner in Africa: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam values the traditional friendship and cooperation with Mozambique, considering it a priority partner in Africa, and hopes to expand solidarity, friendship and traditional cooperation with the country for mutual benefit as well as for peace, cooperation and development in the world.

The remark was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Trần Thị Thu Thìn while presenting State President Lương Cường's credentials to Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo in Maputo on March 19.

Chapo congratulated Thìn on her appointment as Việt Nam’s Ambassador to Mozambique, expressing his belief that she will make significant contributions to strengthening all-around relations between the two nations.

He highlighted the positive development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past half-century, citing the success of Movitel - a joint venture between Việt Nam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company as a symbol of bilateral cooperation. He expressed his hope that more Vietnamese businesses will invest in Mozambique in the future.

Thin affirmed her commitment to strengthening the good friendship and expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two nations, especially in new areas such as mining, telecommunications, information technology, and digital transformation.

She called on the Mozambican government to support the Vietnamese community in the country, thus further strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

The diplomat conveyed the regards and best wishes of Party Genreal Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Luong Cuong to Daniel Francisco Chapo on his election as Chairman of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) and his inauguration as the President of Mozambique. She also relayed an invitation from Việt Nam’s leaders to the host President to visit Việt Nam soon. VNS