Việt Nam congratulates Laos on 70 years of Party leadership

VIENTIANE – Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm on March 20 visited the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations to extend congratulations on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of the Party (March 22, 1955 –2025).

Tâm conveyed the congratulatory message from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee to the LPRP Central Committee, while also delivering a bouquet from CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm to LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith; former LPRP Chairman and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone; and former LPRP General Secretaries and Presidents of Laos Choummaly Sayasone and Bounnhang Vorachit.

The ambassador congratulated the Lao Party for its great, comprehensive achievements over the past seven decades and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s unwavering support for Laos’ renewal efforts.

He expressed his belief that under the LPRP's leadership, the Lao people will reap greater attainments in all fields.

He also expressed deep gratitude for the great, valuable and wholehearted support the Lao Party, State, and people have provided to Việt Nam throughout history, stressing Việt Nam’s commitment to always preserving and fostering the special Việt Nam -Laos relationship

For his part, Bounleua Phandanouvong, acting head of the Lao Party's Commission for External Relations, thanked Việt Nam for its longstanding and heartfelt support and assistance to Lao during its past struggles for independence as well as current development efforts.

Both sides noted with pleasure the thriving great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

They also reaffirmed close co-ordination to effectively implementing the agreements reached by the two countries' high-ranking Party and State leaders, as well as the cooperation plan set at the 47th Việt Nam -Laos Intergovernmental Committee meeting.

Earlier the same day, Ambassador Tâm paid a floral tribute at Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in honour of the esteemed Lao revolutionary leader and close friend of the Vietnamese people. VNS