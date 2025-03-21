NA Chairman hopes for deeper, more substantive partnership with US

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam values its relationship with the US and hopes that bilateral ties will continue to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and deeper, said National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn at a reception for visiting US Senator Steven David Daines in Hà Nội on March 20.

Mẫn welcomed Daines' visit, saying it takes place in the year marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the second year of implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, and active and proactive international integration.

The top legislator appreciated the US Congress and senators’ support for the strengthening of bilateral ties and urged Senator Daines to continue promoting cooperation between the two sides.

He emphasised the importance of exchanges and contacts at all levels, especially high level, including parliamentary engagements, and called for enhanced collaboration in such areas as economy, trade and investment, science and technology, energy, and war legacy remediation for the benefit of both countries' people and businesses, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

For his part, Daines expressed his delight at visiting Việt Nam for the first time. He said he is honoured to be the first US senator to visit the country in 2025, and is impressed by Việt Nam’s strong development and the hospitality of its people.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is a key partner of the US in the region and thanked Vietnam’s leaders for heeding the development of bilateral relations.

He also commended the achievements Việt Nam has made over the past 30 years and expressed optimism about the future of the two countries' relations.

The senator agreed with Mẫn’s proposals for strengthening bilateral cooperation and pledged to continue contributing to the growth of US-Việt Nam ties.

He stressed the need to increase exchanges and visits by the two countries' lawmakers, and expand economic, trade and investment co-operation, including between the US state of Montana and Vietnamese localities. VNS