Defence minister receives Polish military delegation

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for a visiting high-level delegation from the Ministry of National Defence of Poland led by its Secretary of State Pawel Bejda.

Giang expressed his pleasure at the sound traditional friendship between the two countries over the past 75 years. Especially, during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's official visit to Poland in January 2025, leaders of the two countries agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship a strategic level. This will be a foundation for the two nations to continue developing cooperation in many areas, including defence, he stated.

For his part, Bejda conveyed the greetings of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to Giang.

He briefed the host on the outcomes of his earlier talks with Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, underlining that the two sides discussed the progress of their past cooperation and agreed to further enhance collaboration in areas where both countries have potential and needs. The Polish Secretary of State expressed his confidence that, with the political determination, goodwill, and efforts from both sides, Việt Nam-Poland defence cooperation will develop strongly in the future.

Lauding the outcomes of the talks between Bejda and Chiến, Giang acknowledged the positive results of defence cooperation between the two countries over the past years, based on the memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation signed in 2010. Notable areas of cooperation include delegation exchanges, particularly at the high level, training, UN peacekeeping, and defence industry.

Giang affirmed that in the coming period, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will direct relevant agencies to continue implementing the agreed contents, with a view to promoting increasingly effective and practical defence cooperation in line with the overall relationship between the two nations. — VNS