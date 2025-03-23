Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos stand in solidarity: Lao official

March 23, 2025 - 20:00
In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency in Vientiane, Sounthone Xayachak, secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party highlighted close cooperation between the two parties and its significance to each country's revolutionary cause.
Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tú

HÀ NỘI — The Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) have always stood side by side, demonstrating solidarity and mutual support, said Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency in Vientiane, she highlighted close cooperation between the two parties and its significance to each country's revolutionary cause, emphasising that Laos and Việt Nam take great pride in their long-standing relationship.

Since the founding of the Indochinese Communist Party, the revolutionary paths of the two nations have been inseparably linked, with both countries fighting side by side against common enemies and always ready to make sacrifices for one another.

Laos and Việt Nam also share a deep sense of pride in the fact that their ruling parties originated from a common root, the Indochinese Communist Party founded by late President Hồ Chí Minh in 1930.

Over the decades, the two parties fought shoulder to shoulder against foreign invaders, ultimately achieving complete victory in 1975. Since Laos' liberation that same year, the two Parties, States, and people of both nations have continued to uphold their tradition of solidarity and mutual support.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the LPRP’s founding and the 50th anniversary of Laos’ National Day, as well as Việt Nam’s upcoming 50th anniversary of national reunification, Xayachak expressed her profound gratitude and deep respect for the Laos-Việt Nam combat alliance.

She paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, known as "Uncle Ho’s soldiers", who devoted themselves to supporting the Lao revolution and regarded Laos as their second homeland.

The Vice President reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with Vietnamese comrades to preserve and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples of Laos and Việt Nam for generations to come.

She extended her best wishes to the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, expressing her hope for their continued success in building a strong, prosperous, and equitable Việt Nam, as well as in the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the CPV. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos enhance defence cooperation

The host minister urged both sides to continue closely coordinating efforts to effectively implement cooperation framework agreed upon by the two defence ministries, as well as the outcomes of the recent trilateral meeting between the Party chiefs of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia in February
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia fortify ties in new development phase

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm held a high-level meeting with President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Hồ Chí Minh City on February 22.
Economy

Việt Nam, Laos strengthen energy cooperation

The Lao Government and Chitchareune Construction Co Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement to develop a 1,200 MW wind power plant in Nong District, Laos’ Savannakhet Province which aims to supply electricity to Việt Nam from late 2027.

