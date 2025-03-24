PM Chính calls for the building of a strong ecosystem to develop science and technology enterprises

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that to develop more strong science and technology enterprises, it is essential to first build a thriving ecosystem that supports their growth.

He made these remarks on Monday while holding a dialogue with Vietnamese youth in 2025 under the theme 'Vietnamese Youth Leading the Way in Science, Technology, Innovation and National Digital Transformation'.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government Office and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union to celebrate Youth Month 2025 and to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2025).

The dialogue gathered 300 young delegates representing more than 20 million Vietnamese youth nationwide.

During the event, PM Chính addressed delegates’ thoughts and concerns regarding the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in Việt Nam. He called on young people to contribute their talents and intelligence to the nation’s sustainable development.

To foster a supportive ecosystem for business development, PM Chính emphasised three key strategic breakthroughs, including institutional reform, strategic infrastructure development, and high-quality workforce training.

Firstly, the legal framework must be improved to create a more favourable business environment. This improvement requires simplifying administrative procedures, reducing unnecessary intermediary steps and promoting decentralisation. By implementing these measures, Việt Nam can ensure that business registration becomes more straightforward and compliance costs are significantly reduced, making it easier for enterprises to operate and grow.

Secondly, the expansion of development spaces is essential to enhancing land value and fostering economic growth. To achieve this, Việt Nam must invest in the construction of industrial zones, urban areas, service hubs and tourism destinations. Additionally, priority must be given to strengthening digital infrastructure, science and technology infrastructure and energy infrastructure. These investments will not only lower input costs but also increase product competitiveness and create new opportunities for businesses to develop and thrive.

Thirdly, the development of a highly skilled workforce is crucial for improving labour productivity and ensuring Việt Nam’s ability to compete in emerging industries. To achieve this goal, Việt Nam must focus on equipping workers with expertise in key sectors such as the digital and green economy, the circular and sharing economy and the knowledge economy. By investing in education and vocational training, the country can build a dynamic and adaptable workforce capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

PM Chính emphasised that the Government is also working on a plan to promote private sector growth, recognising it as a key driver of economic development. The plan aims to remove barriers and create better conditions for private enterprises to thrive.

In response to a question about the development of the fundamental sciences, the Prime Minister acknowledged that Việt Nam’s basic science fields have not yet developed in line with national growth demands and global trends.

He stressed the need for preferential mechanisms and policies to encourage students and researchers to pursue careers in mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, engineering and key technologies. These fields, he said, are vital to Việt Nam’s advancement in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

To support this, the Government must implement scholarship programmes, establish recognition initiatives and create favourable policies to attract and nurture talent in these critical areas.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of strengthening the teaching force and fostering a culture that values science education.

“Schools provide the foundation, teachers are the driving force and students play a central role in promoting fundamental sciences,” he said.

He also pointed out that in previous years, many young people pursued careers in economics, banking and finance because these fields provided stable employment and better incomes. However, he stressed that Việt Nam must now introduce policies that promote the development of fundamental science disciplines to ensure a balanced and future-oriented workforce.

Regarding international collaboration, PM Chính stated that Việt Nam is actively attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) by implementing appropriate mechanisms and policies. The country is calling for international partners to provide capital investment, transfer technology, train human resources, develop infrastructure and enhance management capabilities.

He reiterated that the Party and the State of Việt Nam have two primary objectives: safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and improving the material and spiritual well-being of the Vietnamese people.

At the dialogue, Prime Minister Chính also recognised and honoured the recipients of the Outstanding Young Faces of Việt Nam and Promising Young Faces of Việt Nam awards for 2024, celebrating their contributions to the country’s development. — VNS