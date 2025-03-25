Greece and Việt Nam: Celebrating freedom and half a century of friendship

Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Việt Nam Antonios Papakostas wrote for Việt Nam News on the country's Independence Day, March 25

As the newly appointed Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, it is my privilege to share the special significance of March 25, Greek Independence Day, which this year coincides beautifully with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two nations.

March 25 commemorates Greece’s historic struggle for independence, initiated in 1821, after centuries of Ottoman rule. The inspiring call for 'Freedom or Death' mobilised Greeks to achieve sovereignty in 1829, establishing Greece as a free and democratic nation within Europe. Every year, Greeks worldwide celebrate this occasion with pride and joy, reaffirming our enduring commitment to freedom, democracy and peace.

The story of Greece's quest for independence resonates deeply here in Việt Nam, a nation that has also demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in its own historical journey towards independence. The shared experiences of overcoming adversity and the profound respect for self-determination provide the solid foundation for the strong and lasting friendship between our two countries.

Indeed, this year we proudly mark the golden jubilee of our diplomatic relations, first established on April 15, 1975. Over these 50 years, Greece and Việt Nam have fostered a robust partnership, built on mutual respect, understanding and shared values. Despite geographical distance, our two countries have successfully collaborated across various domains, from political exchanges to growing trade, cultural dialogue and educational cooperation.

This anniversary gives us the opportunity to refresh and strengthen our political dialogue via the exchange of high-level visits.

Cultural exchanges in both Athens and Hà Nội will further enrich our understanding, showcasing Việt Nam’s vibrant traditions to Greek audiences and introducing Greek history, literature and cuisine to Vietnamese friends.

Our bilateral ties have been further strengthened by continuous support in international arenas. This tradition of mutual support continues strongly today, particularly significant as Greece assumes a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

During our tenure, Greece will champion the principles of Dialogue, Diplomacy and Democracy—priorities closely aligned with Việt Nam’s commitment to international law, peaceful dispute resolution and addressing global challenges, such as climate change, security and sustainable development. Việt Nam’s recent successful tenure on the Council (2020-2021) enhances the prospects for meaningful cooperation and coordination between our two nations on global matters, reinforcing the voice and interests of small and medium-sized countries in international affairs.

The economic partnership between Greece and Việt Nam has grown positively, particularly following the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). Yet, considerable untapped potential remains. Greece proudly ratified the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) early, signalling confidence in Việt Nam’s economic growth. Both nations recognise exciting opportunities in maritime transport, shipbuilding, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture and education. We are dedicated to facilitating deeper business collaboration, aiming to swiftly finalise pending agreements on taxation, labour and maritime cooperation, providing a clearer legal framework for investors.

The honour of recently presenting my credentials to President Lương Cường on March 17, just days before our national day, has reinforced my commitment to furthering our friendship. President Cường highlighted the importance of enhancing investment and trade cooperation and expressed appreciation for Greece’s ongoing support in advocating Việt Nam’s interests within the European Union, particularly concerning sustainable fishing practices and trade facilitation.

We are confident that Việt Nam will reciprocate this support in the framework of ASEAN.

Looking ahead, there is immense potential in expanding tourism between our countries, allowing more Vietnamese visitors to discover Greece’s historical landscapes and Greek tourists to enjoy Việt Nam’s natural beauty and vibrant culture. Strengthening academic links through scholarships, educational exchanges, and heritage preservation efforts will further enhance mutual understanding among our youth.

As we celebrate this dual anniversary, the spirit of unity and mutual respect continues to guide our relations. Inspired by a traditional Greek proverb, 'Unity gives strength', I am confident that Việt Nam and Greece will continue to walk hand in hand toward shared prosperity, peace and deeper friendship in the decades ahead. VNS