Forum discusses women, gender equality in new era

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee, in collaboration with UN Women in Việt Nam, organised an intergenerational forum themed “Women and Gender Equality in the New Era” in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The event, drawing about 200 delegates, aimed at acknowledging Vietnamese women's contributions to the country's socio-economic development, and affirming the achievements in gender equality promotion and women empowerment over the 30 years of implementing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Participants also recommended solutions to enhance the roles of women and the younger generation in advancing gender equality progress in the nation's new era.

In her opening speech, VWU President Nguyễn Thị Tuyến affirmed that in Việt Nam, gender equality has always been recognised by the Party and State as one of the major goals, and it has consistently been prioritised throughout the nation building and development process.

Over the past three decades, the country has stayed determined to realise the objectives of the Beijing Platform for Action, with positive results achieved in all 12 areas as outlined in the Platform.

Currently, the percentage of female deputies in the Vietnamese National Assembly, 30.26 per cent, is high compared to others in the Asia-Pacific region. Vietnamese women make up 46.8 per cent of the national workforce, 28.2 per cent of business owners, and 14.4 per cent of Việt Nam's personnel in peacekeeping forces, higher than the UN average of 10.2 per cent, Tuyến noted.

Over the past 30 years, the VWU has always played a leading role in promoting gender equality and empowering women through the implementation of numerous programmes and activities at all levels. It has collaborated with UN Women in Việt Nam to develop and implement various programmes and activities, making significant contributions to the achievements in these aspects, she added.

Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Country Representative in Việt Nam, stated that this forum inspired action to achieve gender equality in Việt Nam's new era – that of the nation’s rise. It serves as a reminder that it is necessary to unite generations of Vietnamese people – both men and women – as equal partners in breaking down barriers and shaping a future free from discrimination and violence.

The most important is to place young people, especially young women, in leadership positions today, she stressed.

Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam, highlighted that investing more in women and girls to bridge the gender gap in digital skills is crucial, not only for promoting gender equality and transforming occupational discrimination but also for reaping the benefits of the growing digital economy.

With digital transformation identified as a new growth driver in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, Việt Nam must invest in digital literacy training for women and girls, especially in rural areas, she suggested. — VNA/VNS