Congratulations on 60th anniversary of Việt Nam-Ghana diplomatic ties

March 26, 2025 - 10:09
Vietnamese leaders on March 25 sent congratulatory messages to their Ghanaian counterparts on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations.
State President of Việt Nam Lương Cường. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leaders on March 25 sent congratulatory messages to their Ghanaian counterparts on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (March 25, 1965).

State President Lương Cường extended greetings to President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulations to Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also cabled a message of congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. — VNS

