PM hosts official welcome ceremony for Singaporean counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted an official welcome ceremony for visiting Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong and his spouse at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning.

The visit, on March 25 and 26, follows just over a week after Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s trip to Singapore, during which the two nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It marks Wong’s first official trip to Việt Nam on his post, aiming to further implement the outcomes of Lâm's visit and deepen bilateral cooperation under the newly established framework.

At the ceremony, Vietnamese students presented flowers to the Singaporean guests. The two PMs stood on the honour platform as the national anthems of both countries were being played, and then reviewed the honour guard of the Việt Nam People’s Army, watched a ceremonial parade, and introduced their respective high-level delegations.

Following the welcome ceremony, the leaders proceeded to official talks. Before their discussions, they visited a photo exhibition showcasing the landscapes, people, and strong ties between Việt Nam and Singapore, organised by the Government Office and Vietnam News Agency.

While in Việt Nam, Wong is also scheduled to meet with senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and National Assembly, as well as participate in several other engagements.

After 52 years of diplomatic relations, Việt Nam-Singapore ties are at an exceptional phase of growth, particularly following the Vietnamese Party chief’s recent visit to Singapore. Political trust continues to strengthen, while economic and investment cooperation remains robust. The two nations frequently exchange high-level delegations and collaborate closely in regional and international forums. Over the past three decades, more than 21,000 mid- and senior-level Vietnamese officials have participated in training activities under the Singapore Cooperation Programme. Additionally, the Vietnamese community in Singapore currently numbers around 20,000. — VNA/VNS