Huế affirms its central position in the nation

HUẾ — Huế City is increasingly affirming its position as centre of unique culture and tourism, specialised healthcare, science and technology, high-quality education and training.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Standing member of the Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, made the statement on Wednesday, while attending the 50th anniversary of Huế Liberation Day (March 26, 1975 - 2025) and the 95th anniversary of the Huế City Party Committee establishment (April 1930 - 2025).

Fifty years ago, the liberation flag flew on top of the Phu Văn Lâu - marking a historical milestone - Huế City was completely liberated.

With the victory, the army and people in the city commemorated the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, creating the great victory of Spring 1975, unifying the country, bringing the country into a new era, an era of peace, national independence and socialism.

Last year, Huế City had an economic growth rate of 8.15 per cent, with total State budget revenues reaching more than VNĐ13 trillion (US$507.6 million).

Huế is the only locality in Việt Nam and in Southeast Asia to own eight cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO as world and regional heritages.

With efforts of the entire Party Committee, Huế City was honoured twice to be awarded the First Class Independence Medal by the State.

Local resident, Hoàng Văn Khánh, expressed their happiness saying: “We are very happy and delighted. After 50 years of liberation, I see this as the strongest breakthrough and believe it will create new conditions. We hope that the Party Committee as well as the people will take advantage of the opportunity to elevate Huế to a stronger development and move forward in the future.”

The Party and the people of Huế have high determination to both develop and preserve the unique identity of a heritage city, building Huế into a sustainable, safe, peaceful, friendly and happy city.

Lê Trường Lưu, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Huế City Party Committee emphasised that to achieve those goals and expectations, it requires the city’s great efforts.

“On this great day, on behalf of the municipal authorities, I call on all soldiers and people of the Huế heroic city to inherit and strongly promote the strength of great national unity and national pride to promote the historical traditions and unique cultural values ​​of the city,” he said.

Lưu confirmed that the city would grasp opportunities, overcome challenges and unite to complete and exceed the socio-economic targets for this year and the five-year plan for 2020-2025.

“The city will contribute with the whole country to enter a new era, the era of national development,” he said.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Secretary Trần Cẩm Tú congratulated the city on its great achievements over the past 50 years.

“I deeply believe that Huế City will enhance the glorious heroic and indomitable tradition of the Party and the nation. It will promote the strength of the great national unity, love for the homeland, pride and creativity, build Huế City to grow rapidly and sustainably with the whole country, firmly entering the new era of development of the Vietnamese nation,” said Tú. — VNS