Vietnamese Association in Israel established

March 28, 2025 - 10:36
The Vietnamese community in Israel has taken a significant step forward with the official launch of the Vietnamese Association in Israel, following a conference held in Tel Aviv on March 27.
Financial support grants awarded to Vietnamese postgraduate researchers in Israel. — VNA/VNS Photo

TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese community in Israel has taken a significant step forward with the official launch of the Vietnamese Association in Israel, following a conference held in Tel Aviv on March 27 (local time).

With a relatively small number of approximately seven hundred people, comprising long-term residents, labourers, agricultural trainees, and students, the Vietnamese community in Israel has consistently demonstrated its strong solidarity and a deep-rooted commitment to preserving their cultural heritage.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Lý Đức Trung commended the community’s unwavering unity and cultural pride. He expressed his optimism that the newly formed association would become a common house to enhance cultural preservation, provide mutual support, safeguard legitimate rights, and serve as an effective bridge between the community and the embassy.

Representing the association’s executive committee, Hồng Shuranys outlined its future goals, emphasising the enhancement of citizen protection and emergency support in light of the region’s ongoing political instability and conflicts. The association also aims to promote the community's cohesion, safeguard members' rights, and foster stronger ties with both local authorities and the homeland.

On this occasion, the executive committee awarded financial support grants to three Vietnamese researchers pursuing studies at Israeli institutions. Each recipient received US$4,200 as part of a broader $42,000 support initiative. — VNS

