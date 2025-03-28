State President holds talks with visiting Brazilian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday held talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam from March 27-29.

Welcoming the Brazilian guest, the Vietnamese State leader affirmed that the trip holds significant importance following the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership in November 2024, vividly demonstrating the friendship, close cooperation, and mutual trust between the two countries. It will create momentum to elevate and concretise the new relationship framework.

As the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification is nearing, he thanked President Lula da Silva personally as well as the people of Brazil for their support to Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation in the past and in the current nation building.

The Brazilian leader said he is delighted and moved to return to Việt Nam after 17 years. He sincerely thanked President Cường, the State, and the people of Việt Nam for their warm, respectful, and thoughtful welcome extended to the high-level Brazilian delegation and himself.

He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s heroic history and congratulated the Việt Nam State and people on their remarkable and comprehensive achievements in the “Đổi Mới” (Renewal) process, as well as the country’s growing stature and role on the international stage.

He emphasised that his visit aims to reaffirm Brazil’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Việt Nam as part of its broader policy to enhance relations with ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region.

In an atmosphere of openness, sincerity, and mutual trust, Cường and Lula da Silva updated each other on their respective countries' socio-economic development situation. They reviewed and assessed bilateral relations in recent years, and agreed on key directions and measures to further deepen and enhance the Việt Nam-Brazil strategic partnership in a more substantial and effective manner. The two leaders also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They expressed their delight at the robust development of bilateral ties, particularly the elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership in November 2024, which demonstrated the achievement of the 35-year diplomatic relations and shared vision for future development.

The Presidents laid stress on the significance of signing and implementing the Action Plan for the Việt Nam – Brazil strategic partnership, which is set to be signed during this diplomatic engagement. They agreed to maintain the exchange of high-level visits, effectively carry out the existing cooperation mechanisms to promote the agreed orientations, measures and goals.

Against the backdrop of challenging global economic conditions, both sides noted that economic and trade relations continue to show strong growth, reaching nearly US$8 billion in 2024. Brazil consistently maintains its position as Việt Nam's largest trading partner in Latin America, while Việt Nam remains a leading trading partner of Brazil in ASEAN. In this spirit, the leaders directed relevant agencies to strengthen measures facilitating bilateral trade and investment, while discussing the potential initiation of negotiations for a preferential trade agreement between Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR).

President Cường thanked the Brazilian government for recognising Việt Nam’s market economy status and its progress in economic innovation and international integration, saying the recognition helps strengthen bilateral ties and supports the goal of raising the two-way trade to $15 billion by 2030.

The two leaders agreed to assign ministers to further discuss and implement measures to realise this important decision.

Emphasising the vast potential and huge room for cooperation, they agreed to further promote collaboration in key areas of mutual interest, including defence - security, science - technology, clean energy, education - training, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchange.

The two sides pledged to encourage the implementation of sector-specific cooperation programmes, and boost negotiations and signing of cooperative agreements to perfect the legal framework, thus facilitating the implementation of the strategic partnership.

The leaders also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern. They shared their visions for national development and expressed their support for multilateral values and cooperation for mutual development as well as enhanced role of developing countries in global governance mechanisms.

They agreed to strengthen coordination, cooperation, and mutual support at international organisations, multilateral forums, and inter-regional initiatives. Both affirmed their commitment to supporting and protecting the stance of resolving international disputes through peaceful measures based on respect for international law and the United Nations Charter.

At the end of the talks, the Brazilian President once again expressed gratitude to President Cường, the State, and the people of Việt Nam for their warm welcome. With the desire to continue creating momentum for substantive and effective bilateral relations, President Lula da Silva invited President Cường to make an official visit to Brazil in the coming time. President Cường accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Right after the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing and handover of several bilateral cooperation documents. They include an action plan for the implementation of the Strategic Partnership, an agreement on income-generating employment for relatives of diplomats, a Governmental-level agreement on the exchange and protection of confidential information, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a working group to promote trade and industrial cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, and another MoU on football cooperation between the Việt Nam Football Federation and the Brazilian Football Confederation. — VNS