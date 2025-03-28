Cooperation between Việt Nam and Brazil remains vast, $15 billion trade targeted

HÀ NỘI — The potential for cooperation and development between Việt Nam and Brazil remains vast, as both economies complement each other.

With advantages in population and consumer demand, the two nations are set to continue their efforts towards achieving a trade turnover of US$15 billion by 2030.

That was the message President Lương Cường delivered at a press conference sharing the outcomes of his discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội, as part of the latter's State visit from Thursday to Saturday.

President Cường expressed his pleasure in welcoming his Brazilian counterpart, a close friend of Việt Nam, at such a meaningful time, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam's Reunification Day (April 30) and the 80th National Day (September 2) celebrations.

Cường said the official talks were held in a warm, open and trustful atmosphere, yielding positive results.

The two sides highly valued the establishment of a Strategic Partnership in November 2024.

Economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $8 billion in 2024.

On the multilateral front, Cường said the two countries continue to closely coordinate, cooperate and support each other in international forums and organisations.

The two also discussed global and regional issues of mutual concern and reaffirmed their stance in favour of resolving disputes peacefully, based on respect for international law, particularly the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Cường also highlighted the agreement to further expand cooperation and exchange experiences in areas that could complement each other, such as high technology, green development, digital transformation, renewable energy and innovation.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on cooperation agreements covering judicial assistance, investment protection, technical cooperation and visa facilitation, among others, to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Cường extended his gratitude to President Lula da Silva and the Brazilian Government for recognising Việt Nam as a market economy.

This significant step acknowledges Việt Nam's efforts towards reform and integration and will facilitate enhanced trade relations between the two countries.

President Cường said Việt Nam will actively consider the concerns raised by the Brazilian Government and businesses, including the opening of the Vietnamese market to Brazilian beef products and potential cooperation in other sectors such as energy, science and technology, the environment, national defence and security.

He said he believed this State visit to Việt Nam would contribute to concretising the contents and directions for the development of the Việt Nam-Brazil Strategic Partnership in the future, meeting the aspirations and interests of both peoples, and promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development in both regions and globally.

President Lula da Silva expressed his delight at returning to Hà Nội, 17 years since his first visit in 2008.

Accompanying him on this trip is a significant delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, union representatives and businessmen.

Assessing the profound changes in the global situation, with unpredictable developments and dangerous conflicts occurring in many parts of the world, President Lula da Silva reaffirmed Brazil's unwavering commitment to supporting dialogue and all efforts to resolve differences in this manner.

He said both Brazil and Việt Nam support the building of a multipolar world order.

In his view, Latin America and Southeast Asia must avoid dividing the world into spheres of influence.

As such, the two nations agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024.

The Brazilian announced that the two sides have approved a comprehensive action plan for the 2025-30 period, aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

With bilateral trade nearing $8 billion, Brazil now exports more to Việt Nam than to some European countries.

For this reason, Brazil has decided to join over 70 countries in recognising Việt Nam as a market economy.

Lula also said that opening the Vietnamese market to Brazilian beef will encourage Brazilian meat processors to invest in Việt Nam, turning the country into a hub for exports to Southeast Asia. Furthermore, Brazil aims to increase exports of higher-value-added products, including aircraft.

According to the Brazilian president, during Brazil's tenure as the Chair of MERCOSUR from July onwards, the country will push for a balanced agreement with Việt Nam that benefits both sides.

He said that no area of cooperation holds greater strategic importance for the future of the two developing nations than education, science and technology.

As such, universities in both countries will soon be able to launch faculty and student exchange programmes, as well as other collaborative initiatives.

Additionally, the two sides are exploring potential partnerships in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital technology, biotechnology and renewable energy.

He also conveyed an invitation to President Cường for Việt Nam to participate in two important international events that Brazil will host later this year, consisting of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) in Belém.

Pointing out that both Việt Nam and Brazil are among the world's largest coffee producers and that both have experienced recent harvests impacted by climate change, he reaffirmed their determination to expand technical cooperation to enhance the resilience of coffee plants against the effects.

He also thanked President Cường for Việt Nam's participation in the Global Alliance Against Poverty, where pilot projects will soon be implemented in various countries.

The Brazilian also highlighted the shared passion for football as a bond between the two countries, congratulating Việt Nam's national football team for winning the Southeast Asian Championship, with Rafaelson -- a Brazilian-born player who became a Vietnamese citizen and top scorer of the tournament, playing a key role.

Lula said that Nguyễn Xuân Son, Rafaelson's Vietnamese name, exemplifies what Brazil and Việt Nam can achieve through cooperation.

Marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, he said he hoped that the two countries will continue to nurture their friendship, mutual respect and cooperation for the next 35 years and beyond.—sVNS