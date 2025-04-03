Ordinance issued to strengthen management and protection of Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum

HÀ NỘI — The Office of the President on Thursday announced the Ordinance on the Management and Protection of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Historical Site, emphasising the recruitment of talented individuals and outstanding graduates to safeguard and maintain the site.

The ordinance designates the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Historical Site as a national landmark of exceptional political, historical, cultural, defence and security significance. It encompasses the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Ba Đình Square, the Memorial to Heroic Martyrs, the K9 historical site and supporting facilities, essential for the long-term preservation and absolute security of President Hồ Chí Minh’s remains.

Major General Phạm Hải Trung, Commander of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Protection Command, acknowledged challenges in managing and safeguarding the site.

He highlighted the unique nature of the mission, which involves not only ensuring the absolute security of President Hồ Chí Minh’s body and the integrity of the mausoleum, but also welcoming domestic and international visitors and promoting the site's historical and cultural significance.

The building itself is a highly specialised structure requiring unique technical expertise and custom-made equipment, much of which is imported. In the event of global disruptions, acquiring materials, equipment and training personnel abroad could pose significant challenges.

Recognising these complexities, the ordinance prioritises recruiting highly qualified professionals, including experts with deep technical knowledge and top-performing graduates, into the management and protection force.

The ordinance also outlines benefits for personnel directly responsible for the site’s security and maintenance. These include salaries, bonuses, allowances and other entitlements in line with national regulations, as well as additional special allowances and support tailored to the nature of their duties, as determined by the Government.

Regarding the long-term preservation of President Hồ Chí Minh’s remains, the ordinance stipulates strict medical and technical measures. The responsibility for ensuring security and safety in this regard will be detailed in regulations issued by the Minister of National Defence.

Additionally, the ordinance mandates priority allocation of State budget funds to support these responsibilities. — VNS