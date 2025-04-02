NA Chairman visits TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies in Armenia

YEREVAN — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn visited the TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies – a free-of-charge educational centre that helps young people in Armenia learn and enhance their skills by their own, during his official visit to the West Asian nation on April 2.

Mẫn and the NA delegation were introduced to the centre, where training programmes are conducted through self-learning, workshops, and project experiments with 14 learning targets. Through a unique blend of exploration, self-study, practical workshops, and expert-led labs, young people develop practical skills in areas ranging from programming and robotics to music, graphic design, and others.

To date, TUMO has expanded its networks with centres in several cities around the world. Armenia is currently building 16 fully equipped TUMO Centres in major cities and has set up 110 "TUMO Boxes" – compact, high-tech learning spaces – for young people in remote areas. In June, TUMO plans to launch its first centre in Asia, located in Japan.

Speaking highly of the TUMO model, the top legislator of Việt Nam required Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà to direct the consideration of establishing similar creative technology centres in Việt Nam, based on this model, to create an educational environment that helps Vietnamese youth promote self-learning and enhance their skills, particularly in science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

This is considered one of the essential conditions for training digital human resources in a new era, the era of the nation’s rise, he stressed. — VNA/VNS