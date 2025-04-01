Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Chairman leaves Hà Nội for attendance at IPU-150, visits to Uzbekistan, Armenia

April 01, 2025 - 15:47
Vietnamese top legislator's attendance at the IPU-150 themed, “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”, reflects Việt Nam's renewed vigour and steadfast commitment to this crucial multilateral parliamentary forum
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga departed from Hà Nội on April 1 for their upcoming attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and a high-level NA delegation left Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon for their upcoming attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and official visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia.

The visits are made at the invitations of IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva, and President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan.

Mẫn and his spouse are accompanied by NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương; Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà; NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng; Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security, and External Affairs Lê Tấn Tới; Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh; and Chairman of the NA Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Dương Thanh Bình, among others.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said that Mẫn's attendance at the IPU-150 themed, “Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”, reflects Việt Nam's renewed vigour and steadfast commitment to this crucial multilateral parliamentary forum. Amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, it is imperative for every nation to come together to discuss, share experiences, and propose solutions to shared challenges.

His presence stands as a compelling testament to Việt Nam's strong support for multilateralism and the IPU’s pivotal role, marking his first multilateral diplomatic activity this year. It is in line with Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations for peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, while actively engaging in comprehensive and extensive global integration as a trusted partner and responsible member of the international community.

Bilaterally, his visits to Uzbekistan and Armenia represent a milestone as the first trips by a top Vietnamese legislator and the highest-level visits by Vietnamese leaders since they established diplomatic relations in 1992. These trips show that Việt Nam attaches importance to its longstanding friendship with both nations and its aspiration to deepen mutual trust, paving the way for broader cooperation across multiple fields, added Hằng. — VNA/VNS

Inter-Parliamentary Union IPU Vietnam

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, US eye deeper bilateral relations

The Party chief stated that Việt Nam's relevant ministries, sectors and agencies are actively addressing the US' current concerns. He emphasised Việt Nam's commitment to encouraging the import of US products that Việt Nam needs, particularly farm produce, liquefied natural gas, and high-tech products.

