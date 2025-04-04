Top legislator's visit significant to Việt Nam – Armenia ties: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Armenian Ambassador to Việt Nam Suren Baghdasaryan has highlighted the significance of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's official visit to Armenia, describing it as a symbol of strengthening diplomatic and political-economic cooperation between the two nations.

Granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the diplomat underscored that the visit marks a critical development step in the bilateral relations following President of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan's trip to Việt Nam in November 2024. It reflects both countries’ commitment to enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation, fostering closer ties at all levels.

“We are eager to move forward towards strengthening and deepening our cooperation and political dialogue in such crucial areas as high-tech industry, trade, educational exchanges, and people-to-people contacts. Việt Nam is an important partner for Armenia in the ASEAN region,” he stated.

The diplomatic relationship between Việt Nam and Armenia has developed steadily since Armenia gained independence. Over the recent past, the two countries have witnessed official visits by the President of Armenia to Việt Nam, as well as visits by the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam to Armenia. The official visit by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Việt Nam in 2019 further strengthened the ties.

He underscored that the opening of a resident diplomatic mission in Hà Nội in 2013 demonstrated the importance Armenia places on its partnership with Việt Nam.

The diplomat said that parliamentary cooperation plays a crucial role in the relationship between the two countries. The Armenian delegation's visit to Việt Nam last November, led by the President of the National Assembly, gave a new boost to high-level political dialogue between the two countries, which had been interrupted due to pivotal events in recent years, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and various regional and global developments. During this visit, various issues related to the bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, were discussed.

Over the past three decades, Việt Nam and Armenia have continuously promoted effective cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Their diplomatic relations remain friendly and constructive, with exchanges of visits and cooperation in international forums such as the UN.

According to Baghdasaryan, trade and investment between the two countries have gradually increased, with Việt Nam particularly seeing growth in exports to Armenia, including goods like electronics, textiles, and agricultural products. Armenia has also expressed interest in expanding its trade relations with Việt Nam, particularly in the fields of technology and agriculture.

Meanwhile, cultural exchange and educational cooperation have become important pillars of the relationship. Vietnamese students have studied in Armenia and vice versa, fostering deeper people-to-people ties.

Other areas with potential for future cooperation include trade, high technology and investment, with Armenia’s strategic location in the South Caucasus region providing Việt Nam with opportunities to access new markets.

The National Assemblies of Việt Nam and Armenia have established a solid foundation for cooperation, with both sides committed to strengthening ties. Looking ahead, the parliaments of both nations plan to continue promoting mutual trust, understanding, and institutional development through legislative exchanges. The two sides aim to facilitate broader cooperation in economic, trade, and educational areas, ensuring that parliamentary engagement contributes to the overall enhancement of Armenia-Việt Nam relations. — VNS