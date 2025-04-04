Top Vietnamese legislator visits Yerevan State University

YEREVAN — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga visited the Yerevan State University on April 4 as part of their official trip to Armenia.

The top legislator expressed his delight at visiting the university – the academic heart, lighthouse of knowledge, and a source of pride not only for Armenia but also for the entire region.

Việt Nam and Armenia, despite their geographical distance, share strong bonds through their heroic histories, ancient cultures, and the resilient spirit of their people, NA Chairman Mẫn said, noting that the two countries have maintained excellent traditional friendship relations built on mutual respect, political trust, and a desire for development cooperation for peace and prosperity. In this journey, education and training have consistently served as a strong bridge, nurturing friendship, sharing knowledge, and opening new horizons for cooperation.

He expressed his deep impression of the university's century-long history and praised the tireless efforts of generations of leaders, lecturers, and students who have achieved remarkable accomplishments in teaching, research, and innovation. The top legislator underscored the significance of higher education to training high-quality human resources capable of adaptation, innovation, and international integration amidst a volatile world, characterised by the fourth Industrial Revolution, globalisation and non-traditional security challenges.

Affirming that Việt Nam has always considered education as the nation’s top policy, NA Chairman Mẫn highlighted the remarkable progress of Việt Nam's education system, particularly higher education, over the recent past. Việt Nam has been striving for a comprehensive educational reform, improvement in human resources quality, enhancement in scientific research, and promotion of international integration.

Looking back at the education development journeys of both countries, he said Việt Nam and Armenia have endured challenging historical periods yet maintained their determination and aspirations for advancement, considering education the key to the future. These similarities provide a solid foundation for more effective cooperation in this important field.

The NA Chairman suggested increasing student, lecturer, and researcher exchanges between the Yerevan State University and Việt Nam's leading universities, including the Vietnam National Universities in Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, as well as others. This approach will provide the younger generations of both countries with the opportunities to learn, experience, and serve as strong cultural and scientific bridges.

He proposed encouraging joint scientific research programmes and cooperation projects in areas of mutual interest and strength. Armenia has been developing rapidly in information technology, high technology, mathematics, and physics, the fields that Việt Nam is also prioritising with numerous reputable universities and research institutes. Additionally, the top lawmaker called for enhanced sharing of experiences in higher education management, quality accreditation, and development of internationally standardised training programmes meeting labour market demands in the digital era.

In his message to the students, Mẫn expressed his hope that they will learn more about Việt Nam, its people, and the traditional friendship between the two countries, emphasising that they will be young ambassadors and important bridges connecting Việt Nam and Armenia, making the bonds become stronger in the future.

He also took this occasion to encourage the Vietnamese students who are studying in Armenia and other countries to remain proud of their national traditions, overcome difficulties, and focus on their studies and scientific research to absorb advanced knowledge. Besides, Mẫn urged them to serve as positive bridges introducing Việt Nam's cultural beauty, landscapes, and people to international friends and Armenian people. He advised them to remain united, help each other, and strictly abide by the host country's laws.

The Yerevan State University is Armenia's oldest public university, established in 1919. The institution has not only laid the foundation for many other higher education establishments but has also been the cradle for generations of talented scientists, managers, and outstanding cultural figures who have made significant contributions to Armenia's national construction and defence cause. Since its founding, approximately one hundred Vietnamese students have studied and conducted research at the university. — VNS