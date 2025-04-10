Việt Nam calls US pause of higher tariffs 'a positive step,' aiming for fair trade solutions

HÀ NỘI — The United States' surprise decision to postpone the imposition of 'reciprocal tariffs' for 90 days on exports from various 'non-retaliating' countries, including Việt Nam, on the exact day the sweeping duties were due to take effect, is "a positive step," according to the Vietnamese foreign ministry.

Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the remarks on Thursday at the regular press conference held in Hà Nội, in response to the media's queries on an issue that has been at the centre of global attention from last week.

Within the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Việt Nam and the US will engage in negotiations for a reciprocal trade agreement based on mutual respect, aiming to achieve fair and sustainable trade solutions that benefit both nations’ businesses and people, according to Hằng.

"This reflects the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and the significance of 30 years of diplomatic relations," the spokesperson stressed.

Asked on a possible schedule for the US President Donald Trump to visit Việt Nam, as agreed in the phone call between the US leader and General Secretary Tô Lâm on April 6, the spokeswoman responded that 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-US normalisation of relations and numerous commemorative activities will take place this year, including delegation exchanges at various levels.

On April 2, the administration of US President Trump announced a baseline10 per cent tariff on all imports into the US (which are already in place from April 5) with an additional higher duty for major trading partners, including a 46 per cent tariff on Việt Nam's goods.

Việt Nam's leadership has offered to slash tariffs against US goods to zero per cent, requesting the US to do the same for Vietnamese goods, while pledging to make more efforts to increase American goods into the country.

During a meeting on April 9 in Washington with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, Special Envoy of General Secretary Tô Lâm on trade, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the US agreed to initiate negotiations for a reciprocal trade agreement, which would include tax-related agreements. He also proposed that technical teams from both sides commence discussions immediately.

Both sides also agreed to continue close coordination to enhance a favourable business environment, proactively review and minimise non-tariff barriers for each other’s goods, facilitate increased US investment and business operations in Vệt Nam, and strengthen cooperation in preventing and controlling trade fraud. — VNA/VNS