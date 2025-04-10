Latin American media praises Việt Nam’s response to US tariff policy

HAVANA — Latin American news agency Prensa Latina has highlighted Việt Nam’s approach in addressing the latest US tariff policy as flexible, intelligent, pragmatic, and creative.

In an article on the Southeast Asian nation’s flexible approach to US tariffs, the news agency mentioned Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s directive during the April 7 Government meeting. It noted that the Vietnamese leader stressed the need to adopt the most effective solution that can balance the interests of both nations while safeguarding Việt Nam’s independence, sovereignty, and global standing. He also affirmed that while exports remain a key driver of growth, they are not the sole economic pillar.

The article said Việt Nam’s strategy prioritises dialogue and negotiation over confrontation, without causing tensions and further complicating the matter. Vietnamese business community welcomed the Government’s swift response to mitigate the impact of the tariff decision, which has sent ripples through global markets. A series of mitigation measures have already been carried out by the Government and enterprises.

In a separate article published on April 9 regarding businesses’ assessment of Việt Nam’s response, Prensa Latina quoted Nguyễn Ngọc Hoà, Chairman of HCM City Union of Business Association, who underscored the importance of negotiations to secure the most favourable conditions.

The news agency further reported that various Vietnamese industry associations view the US as a crucial market, necessitating a comprehensive evaluation of the new tariff policy’s impact. The Vietnamese Government, ministries, and local authorities should devise sector-specific solutions. Simultaneously, businesses are urged to explore alternative export markets and strengthen domestic consumption, seizing this challenge as an opportunity to restructure and enhance Việt Nam’s global trade position. — VNS