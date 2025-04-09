State President Lương Cường receives Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is paying a three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming PM Sánchez and the high-level Spanish delegation, President Cường praised the significance of the visit, the first by a head of the Spanish government since the two countries established diplomatic ties.

He expressed his confidence that the visit will usher in a new chapter in the bilateral relations, thus developing the Việt Nam-Spain strategic partnership in a more substantive and effective manner, meeting the aspirations and interests of their people and for peace and cooperation in the region and in the world.

President Cường affirmed that the Vietnamese State and people always remember and value the support provided by the Spanish people during Việt Nam’s post-war renewal and reconstruction process, as well as in the country’s current cause of development.

PM Sánchez reaffirmed that Việt Nam is one of Spain’s top priority partners in Southeast Asia and agreed on the need to elevate the bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. On this occasion, he conveyed the greetings from the Spanish King to President Cường.

On behalf of the Spanish Government and people, PM Sánchez extended his congratulations to Việt Nam on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s impressive socio-economic achievements and affirmed Spain’s wish to continue accompanying Việt Nam on its development journey, particularly in sectors where Spain has experience and strengths such as transport infrastructure, renewable energy, and tourism.

To unlock the potential and strengths of both nations and further deepen the bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to increase high-level visits and contacts, and expand cooperation in defence and security, especially in training Vietnamese officers, defence industry, UN peacekeeping operations, settlement of war consequences, cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, and combatting transnational crime and illegal migration.

They also agreed to effectively implement and take full advantage of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), while deepening collaboration in defence and security, culture, sports and tourism, local cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and education-training, particularly in developing high-quality human resources in areas such as tourism, semiconductor industry, and science-technology.

President Cường thanked the Spanish PM for his efforts in encouraging other EU member states to ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and urge the European Commission to soon lift its “yellow card” against Việt Nam's seafood exports.

PM Sánchez, in turn, proposed Việt Nam consider measures to work toward a balanced trade between Việt Nam and the EU. He also affirmed Spain’s continued support and favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Spain, an important bridge for promoting bilateral cooperation and friendship.

Amid increasingly complicated developments and uncertainties of the world situation, which affect peace and development, both leaders stressed the importance of solidarity, dialogue, and mutually beneficial cooperation. They pledged to promote multilateralism, free trade, and joint response to global challenges, and to maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, for the benefit of their people and to contribute to the development of the two regions.

President Cường welcomed Spain’s desire to serve as a bridge to strengthen ASEAN–EU ties and affirmed Việt Nam’s readiness to support Spain in reinforcing its relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

On the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue, both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, freedom, safety, and security of navigation and overflight in the region; resolving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), for the common interest of all nations.

On this occasion, President Cường asked PM Sánchez to convey his invitation to the King of Spain to visit Việt Nam soon. — VNS