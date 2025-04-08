Việt Nam to host P4G Summit next week, focusing on sustainable, people-centred green growth

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in 2025 from April 14-17 under the theme of "Sustainable and People-Centred Green Transition" in Hà Nội.

This year P4G will be the largest multilateral high-level summit on green growth that Việt Nam will host during the 2021-26 period, showcasing Việt Nam's role, responsibility and contributions to P4G and the collective efforts to promote green growth and sustainable development at national, regional, and global levels, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ said at the press conference held on Tuesday announcing the event.

The summit follows previous P4G events held in South Korea and Colombia.

"No country can address climate challenges alone. International and regional cooperation is essential," Vũ said, adding that the summit aims to raise awareness about sustainable development while facilitating the sharing of experiences, resources, and public-private partnerships to advance green growth initiatives.

Through the summit, Việt Nam hopes to expand international cooperation, not only within the P4G group but also between group members and other countries and international organisations.

Approximately 600 international delegates from 40 countries and international organisations have confirmed their attendance, both in-person and virtually, including representatives from P4G member countries and partner organisations.

Participants will include government officials, investment fund representatives, businesses and start-ups in climate fields, and international organisations focused on sustainable development.

The summit will begin with sideline activities on April 15-16, organised by the P4G Secretariat, including a Global Advisory Forum and investment promotion events for startups.

The main summit activities on April 16-17 will feature seven key events chaired by Việt Nam's Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

On April 16, activities will include delegate registration, a welcome reception, the opening ceremony, and a high-level discussion session. The following day will feature five simultaneous ministerial-level thematic sessions on areas such as resource mobilisation, food system transformation, innovative solutions, human resource training, and efficient and sustainable energy transition.

The summit will hopefully conclude with the adoption of the "Hà Nội Declaration on P4G," which will affirm commitments to sustainable development centred on people and responsible action to address global challenges.

Việt Nam had been significantly affected by climate change and has taken progressive steps toward environmental protection and sustainable development, Deputy Foreign Minister Vũ remarked. The country had committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and had implemented various policies to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

The current focus of P4G's cooperation includes: Reducing food loss and waste; climate-smart agriculture; sustainable water resources; renewable energy; and zero-emission transportation.

P4G currently has nine member countries, including Denmark, Việt Nam, South Korea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia, the Netherlands, Indonesia, and South Africa, as well as five partner organisations.

A notable achievement of P4G is providing financial and technical support to small and micro enterprises in combating climate change. — VNS