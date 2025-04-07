Politics & Law
Deputy PM calls for elevating Việt Nam-Uzbekistan relations

April 07, 2025 - 21:17
Both officials acknowledged the robust development of the bilateral relations, particularly in political and diplomatic exchanges. The bilateral economic and trade cooperation has also witnessed remarkable growth, with a 25 per cent increase in bilateral trade.
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà (right) and his Uzbekistani counterpart Jamshid Khodjaev in Tashkent on Monday (local time). VNA/VNS Photo

TASHKENT — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà held talks with his Uzbekistani counterpart Jamshid Khodjaev in Tashkent on Monday (local time), calling for the two countries to maximise their potential and deepen bilateral ties in line with their people’s interests and aspirations, contributing to regional and global peace, cooperation, and development.

At the meeting held as part of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s official visit to Uzbekistan and his attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150), Hà expressed his delight at the positive progress in the bilateral relations in recent years.

Khodjaev stressed that the talks provided an opportunity to review and direct relevant ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing high-level agreements between the two nations.

Both officials acknowledged the robust development of the bilateral relations, particularly in political and diplomatic exchanges. The bilateral economic and trade cooperation has also witnessed remarkable growth, with a 25 per cent increase in bilateral trade.

The two deputy PMs underscored the importance of increasing high-level exchanges and expanding collaboration in key sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, oil and gas, garment-textile, chemicals, agriculture, fertilisers, footwear, green transition, digital economy, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence (AI) research and application.

Both sides also stressed the need to promote cooperation in healthcare, culture, sports, tourism, education, transport, and locality-to-locality partnerships. They agreed to regularly organise cultural, artistic, and sporting exchanges to foster mutual understanding and step up tourism and people-to-people exchanges. — VNS

