State President visits command information centre serving Hùng Kings Temple Festival

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Monday visited a command information centre set up within the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Site by the Department of Public Security of the northern province of Phú Thọ, during his trip to attend the temple’s annual festival to commemorate the Hùng Kings – the nation’s legendary founders.

Meeting officers and soldiers tasked with ensuring security and public order for the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and the Cultural and Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2025 at the centre, the State leader commended them for their proactive approach in maintaining absolute safety and order for festival goers. He noted that their efforts have left a positive impression on visitors and the wider public.

President Cường stressed that, although the festival is in its final days, the security forces must continue working with the highest level of preparedness, ensuring all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the safety of visitors and effectively manage any arising situations.

He urged the Phú Thọ public security force to uphold their tradition of solidarity and maintain close coordination with other relevant forces to not only secure this year’s commemoration but also contribute to successfully fulfilling the wider tasks entrusted by the provincial leaders.

On this occasion, the State President presented gifts to the officers and soldiers on duty, as a token of appreciation for their dedication.

The Hùng Kings’ Commemoration and the Cultural and Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2025 takes place from March 29 to April 7 (the 1st to the 10th day of the third lunar month), featuring around 30 activities at the temple complex. Tens of thousands of Vietnamese citizens from across the country, as well as overseas Vietnamese, have come to the sacred site to pay their tribute. — VNS