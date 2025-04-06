Malaysia, regional countries welcome Vietnamese Party chief's phone talk with US President on tariffs

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysian side’s request on Sunday, discussing bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.

During the call, PM Ibrahim informed PM Chính that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, will host the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on April 10, aiming to assess the current situation and explore measures for strengthening intra-bloc connectivity and cooperation in the wake of the US’ newly announced tariff policy.

PM Chính highlighted Việt Nam’s efforts in discussing with the US, including the recent phone conversation between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and US President Donald Trump on April 4. Their discussion focused on resolving obstacles and promoting economic and trade cooperation towards fair and sustainable trade that balances interests of all parties.

Việt Nam is considering the possibility of reducing import tariffs to 0 per cent for goods from the North American country, while requesting similar treatment for Vietnamese exports to the US market. The leaders also discussed the potential signing of a bilateral agreement to formalise these commitments, PM Chính said, adding that Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc will travel to the US as the Government's special envoy to engage in specific discussions on this matter.

The Vietnamese Government leader welcomed Malaysia’s initiative to organise the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and confirmed the participation of the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade.

PM Ibrahim said Malaysia and many regional countries welcome and highly value the Vietnamese Party chief’s conversation with President Trump, voicing support for Việt Nam's approach to the tariff issue.

He also briefed PM Chính on efforts by Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, to address the Myanmar issue, including the Malaysian Foreign Minister's visit to Myanmar on April 5, 2025. He emphasised his country's commitment to promoting dialogue and ensuring unity in resolving this issue.

PM Chính commended Malaysia's efforts in settling the Myanmar issue, particularly its effective support, high sense of responsibility, and active role in coordinating ASEAN's joint actions to help Myanmar recover from the recent earthquake.

He also shared information about Việt Nam's swift assistance for Myanmar following the earthquake, including sending over 100 rescue personnel together with medical equipment and supplies, and providing US$300,000 in aid. He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to actively support Malaysia and other ASEAN members, ready to serve as an intermediary in common efforts to promote dialogue and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

The two leaders also agreed to continue discussions, enhance trust, and coordinate measures to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity of both countries, the region, and the world. — VNS