Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Malaysia, regional countries welcome Vietnamese Party chief's phone talk with US President on tariffs

April 06, 2025 - 20:11
PM Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia and many regional countries welcome and highly value the Vietnamese Party chief’s conversation with President Donald Trump, voicing support for Việt Nam's approach to the tariff issue.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính holds phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysian side’s request on Sunday, discussing bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.

During the call, PM Ibrahim informed PM Chính that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, will host the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on April 10, aiming to assess the current situation and explore measures for strengthening intra-bloc connectivity and cooperation in the wake of the US’ newly announced tariff policy.

PM Chính highlighted Việt Nam’s efforts in discussing with the US, including the recent phone conversation between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and US President Donald Trump on April 4. Their discussion focused on resolving obstacles and promoting economic and trade cooperation towards fair and sustainable trade that balances interests of all parties.

Việt Nam is considering the possibility of reducing import tariffs to 0 per cent for goods from the North American country, while requesting similar treatment for Vietnamese exports to the US market. The leaders also discussed the potential signing of a bilateral agreement to formalise these commitments, PM Chính said, adding that Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc will travel to the US as the Government's special envoy to engage in specific discussions on this matter.

The Vietnamese Government leader welcomed Malaysia’s initiative to organise the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and confirmed the participation of the Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade.

PM Ibrahim said Malaysia and many regional countries welcome and highly value the Vietnamese Party chief’s conversation with President Trump, voicing support for Việt Nam's approach to the tariff issue.

He also briefed PM Chính on efforts by Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, to address the Myanmar issue, including the Malaysian Foreign Minister's visit to Myanmar on April 5, 2025. He emphasised his country's commitment to promoting dialogue and ensuring unity in resolving this issue.

PM Chính commended Malaysia's efforts in settling the Myanmar issue, particularly its effective support, high sense of responsibility, and active role in coordinating ASEAN's joint actions to help Myanmar recover from the recent earthquake.

He also shared information about Việt Nam's swift assistance for Myanmar following the earthquake, including sending over 100 rescue personnel together with medical equipment and supplies, and providing US$300,000 in aid. He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to actively support Malaysia and other ASEAN members, ready to serve as an intermediary in common efforts to promote dialogue and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

The two leaders also agreed to continue discussions, enhance trust, and coordinate measures to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity of both countries, the region, and the world. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Malaysia vows to strengthen ties with Việt Nam

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral ties, particularly following Ibrahim’s official visit to Việt Nam in July 2023 and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam – Malaysia relationship develops strongly in new period

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at the Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on November 23 afternoon, successfully concluding their three-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Deputy PM, FM receives US Ambassador to Việt Nam

The American ambassador thanked Việt Nam for its positive approach and understanding of the US concerns, adding that the coming discussions present an opportunity for both sides to devise solutions to put bilateral trade relations on a healthy and mutually beneficial development trajectory.
Politics & Law

Prime Minister puts forth tasks in new context

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 6 chaired a regular Cabinet meeting and a teleconference between the Government and localities to assess the socio-economic situation in March and the first quarter of this year, and outline key tasks for April and the time ahead.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese PM to attend memorial service for former Lao President

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese Government to attend the memorial service for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone on April 7, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese community in Laos pays tribute to former Lao leader

A delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of Việt Nam, affiliated agencies, and the Vietnamese community in Laos, led by Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm, on April 5 paid tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of the Laos.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom