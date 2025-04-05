NA Chairman arrives in Tashkent for attendance at IPU-150, official visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA arrived in Tashkent on April 5 afternoon, beginning their attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and official visit to Uzbekistan.

The delegation was welcomed at the I.Karimov Tashkent International Airport by First Deputy Chairman of the Senate Sodiq Safoyev; Chairwoman of the Political Council of the Adolat Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan Makhmudova Robakhon Anvarovna; leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan; and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, which is concurrently in charge of Uzbekistan.

Mẫn’s attendance at IPU-150 continues to affirm Việt Nam's role as a proactive, active and responsible member of the IPU and multilateral forums. By doing so, it contributes to strengthening multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity, promoting Việt Nam's role and position in regional and international parliamentary cooperation mechanisms; at the same time, continuing to maintain and promote relations with IPU member countries and parliaments.

At IPU-150, the Vietnamese top legislator is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the general debate on "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice”. He will also hold bilateral meetings with representatives of the IPU Secretariat, as well as leaders from other countries’ parliaments and international organisations to discuss ways to boost cooperation with the IPU, deepen ties with partners, and enhance Việt Nam’s engagement in the IPU and multilateral forums.

Việt Nam and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations in 1992 and the traditional friendship between the two countries has been maintained and developed well over the past time. In terms of politics and diplomacy, the two countries have actively implemented delegation exchanges and bilateral contacts after a period of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides have maintained coordination at international and regional forums, including the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Forum on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA).

The two countries’ parliaments have maintained contact activities within the framework of multilateral forums and conferences. The Uzbekistan parliament has established a Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group with Việt Nam (2023).

The NA Chairman’s official visit to Uzbekistan is of profound political significance, demonstrating Việt Nam’s respect for its traditional friendship and its desire to strengthen political trust with Uzbekistan, creating a foundation to promote cooperation in many fields. — VNS