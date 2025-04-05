Việt Nam makes practical contributions to UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA — The 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) concluded in Geneva on April 4, marking Việt Nam’s active participation and substantive contributions.

After six weeks of sitting, 32 resolutions were adopted, and the procedures for the adoption of the fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Reviews (UPRs) of 13 countries were completed.

Within the framework of the session, Việt Nam led the drafting and presentation of a joint speech on promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve gender equality, which received support from many countries. The speech emphasised the importance of fully and swiftly advancing the SDGs to achieve gender equality, highlighting priorities such as enhancing the participation of women and girls in decision-making processes, promoting their leadership in science and technology, ensuring equal participation in peace and security processes, and strengthening capacity and increasing budget to mainstream gender in policymaking.

The Vietnamese delegation actively engaged in meetings, discussions, and consultations with representatives from other countries, contributed to drafting the content of documents, co-sponsored numerous initiatives in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation, and co-authored a joint speech supported by 65 countries.

These activities demonstrated Việt Nam’s consistent stance, policies, and achievements in promoting and protecting human rights, while working with other countries to ensure that the operations of the UNHRC align with the fundamental principles of international law.

The Vietnamese delegation also delivered speeches at various sessions and discussions on several topics, such as realising labour rights and the right to social security in the informal economy, children's rights, responses to HIV and ensuring no one is left behind, cultural rights, the right to food, the rights of persons with disabilities, as well as the issue of Palestine and the occupied Arab territories.

In these statements, the Vietnamese delegation highlighted the country’s consistent policy of promoting and protecting human rights for all citizens; shared measures it has taken to safeguard the rights of vulnerable groups; and emphasised the need to address political divides and differences by fostering cooperation and building trust through dialogue, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Along with other ASEAN countries, the Vietnamese delegation also delivered several joint speeches on issues of shared concerns by ASEAN nations, including technical cooperation and capacity building.

The active participation of the Vietnamese delegation at the 58th session has reflected the country’s efforts and sense of responsibility in its first session of the final year serving as a council member for the 2023–2025 term. It also lays an important foundation for its bid to run for the membership for the 2026–2028 term. — VNS