Vietnamese, Cuban localities beef up cooperation

HAVANA — A delegation of the Đồng Nai provincial Party Committee, led by Permanent Deputy Secretary Hồ Thanh Sơn, concluded a five-day working visit to Cuba on April 5.

The five-day visit aimed to realise a cooperative agreement with Pinar del Río province and further promote collaboration between Vietnamese and Cuban localities.

At the meetings with Yamile Ramos Cordero, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) in Pinar del Río, and Governor Eumelín González Sánchez, the two sides exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation and investment, leveraging the strengths of both provinces. Vietnamese experiences in the renewal of economic models were also shared, highlighting the key role of local initiatives.

Both sides agreed to promote business exchanges to explore trade opportunities and establish cooperation agreements in sectors of mutual interest.

On this occasion, Đồng Nai province donated 100,000 USD to support a project on urban risk reduction and resilience management in Pinar del Río. Given its geographical location, Pinar del Río is frequently affected by hurricanes and tornadoes. The project will help improve the resilience of local houses, as well as enhance food production and basic service capabilities in the city of Pinar del Río and the districts of La Palma and Viñales.

Earlier, at a reception for the Đồng Nai delegation, Head of the Department for Foreign Affairs of the CPC Central Committee Emilio Lozada García expressed his hope that the locality-to-locality cooperation would further deepen the traditional bilateral friendship. He emphasised the importance of devising concrete action plans, especially in youth exchanges, interactions between socio-political organisations and promotion of trade and investment for mutual benefit.

For his part, Sơn reaffirmed Đồng Nai's commitment to expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation with Cuban localities, in line with the directives of the Vietnamese Party and State.

During their visit, the delegation also met with Fernando González Llort, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), to discuss people-to-people exchange initiatives. Both sides underscore the importance of educating younger generations about the special fraternal relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba.

While there, the delegation visited socio-economic and medical facilities in Pinar del Río, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, and laid a wreath at the monument of President Hồ Chí Minh in the park named after the late leader in Havana. — VNS