Home Politics & Law

Top legislator of Việt Nam attends opening ceremony of IPU-150

April 06, 2025 - 12:33
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn (sixth from left) and other delegates at the IPU-150 opening ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 5 evening. VNA/VNS Photo

TASHKENT — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the opening ceremony of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150), themed “Parliamentary action for social development and justice”, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 5 evening (local time).

Aside from host leaders, the opening ceremony saw the presence of forty-nine chairpersons, forty-six vice chairpersons, and more than seven hundred legislators of nearly one hundred thirty member parliaments.

In their welcoming remarks, President of the Senate Tanzila Narbaeva and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nuriddinjon Ismailov of Uzbekistan highlighted the significance of the first-ever IPU Assembly held in a Central Asian country, as well as the highly relevant theme of the meeting amidst numerous challenges to social development around the world, especially armed conflicts, competition between superpowers, political uncertainties, along with undermined commitments and resources for realising the Sustainable Development Goals and ensuring social justice and assistance for vulnerable groups.

The hosts appreciated the participation of IPU members, especially parliamentary leaders, in the event, which they said reflect the strong vitality of the IPU, the unanimous support for multilateralism, and joint efforts by parliaments of all countries for noble goals and people of each country.

President of the IPU Tulia Ackson emphasised the historic importance of the IPU-150 and the crucial role of the IPU and member parliaments in promoting persistent and continuous efforts to enhance democracy and international cooperation to build a more peaceful world and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

She perceived that the IPU and member parliaments should take the lead in creating legal frameworks, serve as the bridge for ironing out differences, and adopt practical actions to foster social development in the three pillars of peace, justice, and an equitable and better future for all, thereby contributing to the success of the Second World Summit for Social Development, slated for this November in Doha, Qatar.

Meanwhile, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong stressed the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace, cooperation, and development in regions and the world at large, as well as in better ensuring people’s lives through constructive dialogue, trust building, and experience sharing.

He called on the assembly to discuss and adopt two important resolutions on the role of parliaments in promoting the two-state solution in Palestine and in minimising conflicts’ impact on sustainable development.

The IPU-150 is scheduled to take place until April 9. Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn is set to deliver an important speech at the general debate of the event. — VNS

