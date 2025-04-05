Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese community in Laos pays tribute to former Lao leader

April 05, 2025 - 21:16
A delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of Việt Nam, affiliated agencies, and the Vietnamese community in Laos, led by Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm, on April 5 paid tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of the Laos.
A delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of Việt Nam, affiliated agencies, and the Vietnamese community in Lào pays homage to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Lào. VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — A delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of Việt Nam, affiliated agencies, and the Vietnamese community in Laos, led by Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm, on April 5 paid tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of the Laos.

After the tribute-paying ceremony, Tâm wrote in the condolence book, expressing his profound sorrow and describing Khamtay Siphandone as an outstanding leader of the Lao people and a steadfast revolutionary who devoted his whole life to the cause of national independence, the happiness of the people, and the country’s prosperity.

He emphasised that General Khamtay Siphandone’s passing is not only a tremendous loss to the Party, State, armed forces, and multi-ethnic people of Laos, but also to the Vietnamese Party, State, armed forces, and people. He stressed that Việt Nam has lost a great friend and a cherished comrade who played a crucial role in fostering and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The same day, a delegation from the Office of the Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Laos also paid their respects to the former Lao leader and signed in the condolence book, reaffirming the close bonds between the armed forces of both countries and the enduring legacy of the Việt Nam–Laos combat alliance. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Đà Nẵng's officials pay tribute to former top Lao leader

A delegation of Đà Nẵng city led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Lê Trung Chinh came to the Consulate General of Laos in the city to pay tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of Laos, who passed away on April 2.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman successfully concludes official visit to Armenia

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA wrapped up their official visit to Armenia and left Yerevan on April 5 morning (local time) for Uzbekistan where they will attend the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and pay an official visit to the country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom