Vietnamese community in Laos pays tribute to former Lao leader

VIENTIANE — A delegation comprising representatives from the Embassy of Việt Nam, affiliated agencies, and the Vietnamese community in Laos, led by Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm, on April 5 paid tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of the Laos.

After the tribute-paying ceremony, Tâm wrote in the condolence book, expressing his profound sorrow and describing Khamtay Siphandone as an outstanding leader of the Lao people and a steadfast revolutionary who devoted his whole life to the cause of national independence, the happiness of the people, and the country’s prosperity.

He emphasised that General Khamtay Siphandone’s passing is not only a tremendous loss to the Party, State, armed forces, and multi-ethnic people of Laos, but also to the Vietnamese Party, State, armed forces, and people. He stressed that Việt Nam has lost a great friend and a cherished comrade who played a crucial role in fostering and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The same day, a delegation from the Office of the Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Laos also paid their respects to the former Lao leader and signed in the condolence book, reaffirming the close bonds between the armed forces of both countries and the enduring legacy of the Việt Nam–Laos combat alliance. — VNS