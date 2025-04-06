NA Chairman meets Russian, Indian leaders on sidelines of IPU-150

TASHKENT — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn had meetings with Speaker of the Federation Council (Upper House) of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, and Speaker of the India Lok Sabha (Lower House) Om Birla in Uzbekistan on Sunday, within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150).

Matviyenko affirmed that Russia always considers Việt Nam as a comprehensive strategic partner and a reliable partner in Southeast Asia.

The two leaders highly valued the positive development of the traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation based on the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, to which, the close coordination and effective cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Federation Council as well as the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly has made important contributions.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting all-level delegation exchanges, enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Committee, the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, and strategic dialogue; and improving the role of cooperation between the two legislative bodies in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, contributing to deepening political trust and overcoming difficulties in cooperation across all areas, including defence-security, energy, and education-training, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and for the interests of the two nations.

They also agreed that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will further contribute to implementing the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, thus promoting collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, education- training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Mẫn called on the Russian side to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Russia.

At their meeting, Mẫn and Birla highlighted the marked developments in the traditional friendship and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and India. They agreed to strengthen regular meetings at all levels and across all Party, NA, and government channels, and people-to-people exchanges.

They said the two sides should coordinate to materialise mechanisms, agreements, and cooperation documents effectively, including the joint statement on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and an action programme for implementing this framework for the 2024-2028 period.

They agreed to continue promoting delegation exchanges, interactions, and meetings between the legislative bodies’ leaders; as well as enhancing experience sharing, especially in building and improving institutions and legal frameworks. The two sides pledged to closely coordinate in effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms, agreements, and documents between the two countries.

The two leaders also consented to take breakthrough measures to rapidly achieve the goal of doubling bilateral trade, and to further enhance investment ties.

They concurred to strengthen cooperation in other areas of mutual interest, including defence, security, tourism, culture, religion, and people-to-people exchange. They emphasised the need to soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding on tourism cooperation, consider simplifying procedures, and move towards short-term visa exemptions for tourists.

The leaders agreed to strengthen close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, including parliamentary forums, for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world. — VNS