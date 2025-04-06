Deputy PM, FM receives US Ambassador to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, head of the working group to strengthen cooperation and proactively adapt to changes in economic and trade policies of the United States, hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper on Sunday in Hà Nội.

During the meeting, Deputy PM Sơn highlighted the significance of the phone talks between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and US President Donald Trump on Friday, reaffirming the key messages from the Vietnamese Party chief that Việt Nam is ready to negotiate with the US to reduce import tariffs to 0 per cent for goods imported from the US, increase purchasing the goods that the US has strengths at and Việt Nam has demands for, and create more favourable conditions for US companies to do business and invest in the Southeast Asian country.

He also cited General Secretary Lâm as proposing President Trump postpone the imposition of reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese goods during the negotiations between the two countries.

Sơn informed the diplomat that General Secretary Tô Lâm had appointed Deputy PM Hồ Đức Phớc as a special envoy to pay a working visit to the US for implementing the contents on which the two countries' leaders had agreed on during their phone talks. He asked the US side to prioritise arranging meetings between the Vietnamese delegation and US partners to reach an agreement as soon as possible, for the benefit of the people and businesses of both countries.

Việt Nam shares the US’ concern about balancing trade between the two countries, Sơn said, adding that Việt Nam regrets that the US decided to impose very high reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese imports, which affects businesses of both countries and, in particular, millions of Vietnamese people.

He stated that the tariff imposition decision does not match the reality of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, or correctly reflect the spirit of the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while negatively impacting the flourishing economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The Deputy PM took the occasion to call on the two sides to work together to implement cooperation across all areas of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Cooperation in addressing war legacy is a meaningful stepping stone of the bilateral relationship, he said, applauding Knapper’s recent working trip to the central province of Quảng Trị, one of the most heavily war-impacted localities in Việt Nam, to examine the bomb clearance site and the search for remains of American soldiers missing in action during the war.

Deputy PM Sơn asked the ambassador to continue supporting and promoting US efforts to maintain and expand humanitarian assistance and war legacy settlement projects in Việt Nam, especially in 2025, when the two countries celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Sharing Sơn’s views, Knapper affirmed that Việt Nam is a strategically important partner for the US.

He noted that leaders of the Party, Government, ministries, and sectors of Việt Nam have taken swift and positive actions in response to the US concerns.

The diplomat particularly spoke highly of the phone talks between General Secretary Lâm and President Trump, noting that it was the first phone call by the US President with a foreign leader after the new tariffs were announced. He stressed that this reflected both leaders' respect for and concern about their relations.

Knapper also valued the positive and concrete discussions and cooperation between the two sides over the past months, which contributed to the substantive and productive dialogue between the two leaders. He also pledged coordination to prepare for Deputy PM Phơc’s upcoming visit to his country.

The ambassador thanked Việt Nam for its positive approach and understanding of the US concerns, adding that the coming discussions present an opportunity for both sides to devise solutions to put bilateral trade relations on a healthy and mutually beneficial development trajectory.

Knapper emphasised that 2025 is a significant year in the bilateral relationship as it marks the 30th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties. He noted the US Embassy will work closely with Vietnamese agencies to implement an effective agenda, towards deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on promoting all-level mutual visits as well as advancing comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS