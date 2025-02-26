Malaysia treasures Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam: PM

HÀ NỘI — Malaysia always treasures and wants to further develop its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam in a more profound and comprehensive manner, in line with the newly established framework of relations, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim affirmed at his meeting with Vietnamese State President Lương Cường in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Welcoming PM Anwar, who is in Việt Nam to attend the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2025, President Cường said that his trip is of significant importance as the two countries have just become Comprehensive Strategic Partners.

He congratulated Malaysia on achieving many important accomplishments, especially in economic development, as well as its increasingly important role and position in the international arena; and showed his belief that Malaysia will successfully assume its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

Delighted at the positive and practical development of the bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed that the demand and potential for cooperation remain huge, especially in the areas of defence and security, green development, digital transformation, oil and gas, fisheries, halal food, and tourism.

Regarding international and regional issues, they appreciated the close coordination between the two countries at various regional and international forums such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the United Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

The Vietnamese leader praised the vision and important ideas raised by PM Anwar in his speech at the second ASEAN Future Forum. He affirmed that Việt Nam will closely cooperate with Malaysia to implement the set priorities, aiming for a “sustainable and inclusive” ASEAN Community, in line with this ASEAN Chairmanship Year’s theme, to strengthen solidarity and enhance ASEAN's centrality.

For the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, the two leaders agreed to maintain coordination and, together with other countries, maintain ASEAN's common stance on the East Sea. They emphasised the importance of fully and seriously implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), promoting negotiations on and building of an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that aligns with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. — VNS