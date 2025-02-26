Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Leveraging ASEAN subregions for resilience and sustainability

February 26, 2025 - 16:21
Diplomats and experts in a plenary session at the ASEAN Future Forum discuss how the bloc's subregions can be leveraged for collective resilience to emerging challenges.
Diplomats and experts at the plenary session on ASEAN Subregional Cooperation for Resilience and Sustainability at the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 in Hà Nội on Wednesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — ASEAN subregions can leverage their diverse strengths to address environmental challenges and build economic resilience of the bloc, said experts and diplomats at a plenary session of the ASEAN Future Forum 2025 on Wednesday.

Addressing the plenary during his keynote speech, Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane said: “Subregional cooperation has long been a vital pillar of ASEAN’s regional Integration effort. We place a crucial role on strengthening resilience, narrowing the development gaps, enhancing regional economic integration and ensuring that all members progress together.”

The ASEAN region has put in place several key sub-regional cooperation frameworks, including the Mekong Subregional Cooperation Framework, the Indonesian-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle, the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), among many others.

These subregional mechanisms have served the needs and priorities of the respective countries and subregions, and at the same time, contributing to ASEAN collective efforts to narrow the development gap for regional integration as well as for the community building process, said the Lao foreign minister.

Building on momentum

Addressing the panel, Professor Alvin Ang, a senior researcher from Brunei Darussalam’s Centre for Strategic and Policy Studies (CSPS) raised that the ongoing tariff tensions mean ASEAN is benefiting from the China+1 strategy, which aims to diversify business for better resilience.

However, the Southeast Asian bloc continues to face multiple challenges in climate change adaptation, infrastructure, human capital and global uncertainties, he added, but it is not moving from scratch, he said.

“ASEAN can build momentum on what it already has. In fact, It can focus on furthering its capabilities and unique integration in the global value chain to attract more investments,” the professor explained.

One of the priorities is to leverage regional strength and collaboration through subregional groupings, in addition to attracting investments in sectors that are already within reach, such as sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and ecotourism.

Professor Ang also stressed the need for reforms for more business-friendly regulatory processes, as well as seamless integration of infrastructure to facilitate cross-border collaboration.

Broader collaboration

Lao foreign minister Phomvihane said that while subregional initiatives are instrumental in addressing localised challenges, the impact can be significantly amplified through stronger aligned and broader regional frameworks.

The possible approaches to enhance synergy between subdivisional cooperation and ASEAN priorities include aligning policies, enhancing infrastructure and digital connectivity, promoting sustainable and inclusive growth, mobilising resources and enhancing partnerships.

ASEAN has been strengthening ties not only among its member states but also partners from outside the bloc.

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN Sujiro Seam said that “there is a consensus to consider ASEAN and the European Union as the two most successful examples of regional integration in the world.”

“ASEAN and the EU share the same overarching ambition for peace and prosperity, and they share the same belief that they can achieve more working together than for the member states working alone,” the diplomat added.

Aligning with its cohesion policy, the EU has invested in various sectors in Southeast Asia, including climate, biodiversity, environment protection, circular economy, and sustainable connectivity.

Among the highlights of EU investments in ASEAN is the Team Europe Initiative, which brings together the EU member states and financial institutions to support the green transition towards the low carbon economy.

Meanwhile, Australia has established a partnership with the Mekong River Commission to work on hydropower development, climate change and local livelihoods in the Mekong subregion.

Australian Ambassador to ASEAN Tiffany McDonald also underlined the importance Australia attaches to regional trade for development programmes, and to realising the benefits of free trade agreements.

Last week, Australia ratified the upgraded ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA), aiming to ensure that every country, and businesses within each country, can realise the benefits of free trade agreements.

Australia recognised that ASEAN centrality is crucial to shaping a peaceful, stable and prosperous region, Ambassador McDonald told the event.

“We see ASEAN architecture as indispensable and as a mechanism through which we cooperate and we build strategic trust and guard against conflict,” she said. — VNS

ASEAN Future Forum sustainable development cooperation

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Malaysia vows to strengthen ties with Việt Nam

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral ties, particularly following Ibrahim’s official visit to Việt Nam in July 2023 and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.
Politics & Law

Ambassador highlights Việt Nam’s efforts for SDGs at regional forum

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung laid stress on Vietnam's notable achievements in implementing several SDGs that have earned international recognition, including maternal and child care (under SDG 3), improvements in unpaid care and domestic work for women (under SDG 5), job creation and sustainable GDP growth (under SDG 8), and partnership development for resources mobilisation (under SDG 17).
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Kazakhstan look to step up anti-corruption cooperation

Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang called on the Vietnamese ministry and Kazakhstan’s police and security agencies to negotiate and sign agreements on crime prevention cooperation to provide a legal framework for law enforcement collaboration; create favourable conditions for citizens of the two nations to enter, exit, reside, study and work in the territory of the other country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom