Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

CAF highly evaluates Việt Nam's hosting of green growth summit

February 26, 2025 - 14:49
Gianpiero Leoncini, Executive Vice President of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, conveyed his support for Việt Nam’s efforts and wished the nation success in hosting the event, as well as in advancing its green and sustainable development goals.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ (right) presents a gift to Gianpiero Leoncini, Executive Vice President of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

BUENOS AIRES — Việt Nam’s hosting of the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in April is a strong testament to the international community’s recognition of the country’s commitment to sustainable transition, thus creating an inspiration for nations worldwide to join hands in the pursuit of green, sustainable development.

In a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ on Tuesday, Gianpiero Leoncini, Executive Vice President of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), stressed that Việt Nam has all the necessary conditions to become a model for sustainable development. With its strategic location, dynamic economy, and firm commitment to green growth, Việt Nam is poised to make significant economic strides in its transition to a low-carbon economy.

Upon receiving the official invitation to attend the summit from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Leoncini conveyed his support for Việt Nam’s efforts and wished the nation success in hosting the event, as well as in advancing its green and sustainable development goals.

Mỹ highlighted Việt Nam’s active and responsible participation in P4G since its inception, working closely with international partners to drive the forum’s agenda. As the world’s only public-private green growth platform, P4G aims to turn sustainability goals into action through green transition and climate initiatives, he added.

Việt Nam is also among the world's first three developing nations to join the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), committing to ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding renewable energy to phase out coal power.

Set to take place in Hà Nội on April 16-17, the P4G Summit will be accompanied by a series of high-level bilateral meetings with global leaders and representatives of international organisations.

P4G is recognised as a premier global platform for fostering public-private partnerships, bringing together leaders of governments, businesses, and civil society organisations to develop breakthrough solutions for green growth. The initiative primarily supports partner countries through public-private collaboration, providing financial and technical assistance to small and micro-enterprises engaged in climate action. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Venezuela celebrate 35 years of diplomatic ties

Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ stressed that Việt Nam and Latin American countries in general and the Southeast Asian nation and Venezuela in particular, have a good traditional friendship and solidarity, originating from similarities in the history of strugle for national liberation, and the love of peace, freedom and justice.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Malaysia vows to strengthen ties with Việt Nam

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral ties, particularly following Ibrahim’s official visit to Việt Nam in July 2023 and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.
Politics & Law

Ambassador highlights Việt Nam’s efforts for SDGs at regional forum

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung laid stress on Vietnam's notable achievements in implementing several SDGs that have earned international recognition, including maternal and child care (under SDG 3), improvements in unpaid care and domestic work for women (under SDG 5), job creation and sustainable GDP growth (under SDG 8), and partnership development for resources mobilisation (under SDG 17).
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Kazakhstan look to step up anti-corruption cooperation

Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang called on the Vietnamese ministry and Kazakhstan’s police and security agencies to negotiate and sign agreements on crime prevention cooperation to provide a legal framework for law enforcement collaboration; create favourable conditions for citizens of the two nations to enter, exit, reside, study and work in the territory of the other country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom