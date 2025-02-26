CAF highly evaluates Việt Nam's hosting of green growth summit

BUENOS AIRES — Việt Nam’s hosting of the 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in April is a strong testament to the international community’s recognition of the country’s commitment to sustainable transition, thus creating an inspiration for nations worldwide to join hands in the pursuit of green, sustainable development.

In a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ on Tuesday, Gianpiero Leoncini, Executive Vice President of the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), stressed that Việt Nam has all the necessary conditions to become a model for sustainable development. With its strategic location, dynamic economy, and firm commitment to green growth, Việt Nam is poised to make significant economic strides in its transition to a low-carbon economy.

Upon receiving the official invitation to attend the summit from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, Leoncini conveyed his support for Việt Nam’s efforts and wished the nation success in hosting the event, as well as in advancing its green and sustainable development goals.

Mỹ highlighted Việt Nam’s active and responsible participation in P4G since its inception, working closely with international partners to drive the forum’s agenda. As the world’s only public-private green growth platform, P4G aims to turn sustainability goals into action through green transition and climate initiatives, he added.

Việt Nam is also among the world's first three developing nations to join the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), committing to ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding renewable energy to phase out coal power.

Set to take place in Hà Nội on April 16-17, the P4G Summit will be accompanied by a series of high-level bilateral meetings with global leaders and representatives of international organisations.

P4G is recognised as a premier global platform for fostering public-private partnerships, bringing together leaders of governments, businesses, and civil society organisations to develop breakthrough solutions for green growth. The initiative primarily supports partner countries through public-private collaboration, providing financial and technical assistance to small and micro-enterprises engaged in climate action. — VNS