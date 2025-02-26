New Zealand committed to upgrade to substantive ties with ASEAN: PM Luxon

HÀ NỘI — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Wednesday outlined the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, the challenges it faces, and New Zealand's commitment to upgrade ties with ASEAN across all fields, especially amid global disruptions.

Addressing the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum held in Hà Nội on Wednesday, the New Zealand leader warned that it has become starkly apparent that we're living increasingly in a world where "rules have been subsumed by power as the key determinant in advancing a state's interests."

The risks for New Zealand are as real as they are for many countries here throughout Southeast Asia, the Indo Pacific is simultaneously the engine room for global economic activity and growth, and it's also a potential hotspot for geopolitical tension, the New Zealand PM remarked.

He argued that all countries have a stake in and a responsibility to "invest in dialogue and diplomacy to avoid conflict," and work harder to strengthen the frameworks, the rules and the norms here in the region.

He said New Zealand was the second country to have established dialogue relations with ASEAN back in 1975 and New Zealand believes in ASEAN centrality, as well as the convening power for dialogue in the region through ASEAN.

"South East Asia is one of the most exciting, the most dynamic and youthful regions in the world. Your countries are growing at a rate twice and in some cases three times the rate of the developed world. And ASEAN will be the fourth largest economy in the world by 2040 so when South East Asia is secure and prosperous, that's going to prosper, New Zealand will also be secure and prosperous as a consequence," he Luxon remarked.

He emphasised the New Zealand's Government is committed to lifting the depth and the breadth and the quality of the relationships bilaterally, but also with all of South East Asian friends.

"Collectively, ASEAN is already New Zealand's fourth largest trading partner. We've seen a 30 per cent increase in the last 15 years since we signed the free trade agreement between ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand."

"So when we say our prosperity is tied to an open Indo-Pacific, we mean this quite literally, and at a time when some are retreating from open markets, my government is committed to developing and deepening economic integration, trade is such a driver of our growth that we've set the bold target of doubling the value of a exports within the next 10 years," Luxon noted.,

"For us, it's all about partnership and working together to advance our shared interests. And of course, we want to contribute to ASEAN, the key objective is closing the development gap between and within member states," he noted.

"New Zealand's goal is to elevate our long standing relationship with ASEAN to that of a comprehensive strategic partnership in order to safeguard the peace and the prosperity of the region. It is a priority for my government to put in place strong contemporary, modern ties with ASEAN members," Luxon said.

He envisioned a comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and New Zealand that is a very substantive and meaningful and mutually beneficial arrangement that underlines our shared commitment to upholding a stable, rules based international system that draws on our areas of expertise and excellence, that enhances collaboration and capacity building between ourselves, one that is adaptive and responsive to ASEAN priorities, including supporting the achievement of the achievement of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and one that reflects the unique nature and the character of New Zealand's particular and specific partnership with ASEAN.

New Zealand is going to continue to work with ASEAN to build on areas of success in our partnerships, such as trade and economic integration, maritime security, education and our people to people links, he noted. — VNS