PM puts forward proposals to strengthen multilateralism at BRICS summit

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính highlighted stronger multilateralism and Việt Nam’s commitment to international efforts in global governance as he addressed the 17th BRICS summit in Brazil on Sunday (local time).

He was speaking at the plenary session titled 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence,' chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

Heads of state and representatives from BRICS member countries and partners were in attendance, alongside leaders of international organisations such as the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the World Health Organisation and other global and regional development finance institutions.

The discussion focused on how the current global context requires enhanced multilateral cooperation, fairer reforms for the WTO, promotion of free trade and private sector engagement in artificial intelligence (AI) development. The principle of “AI for all” has been highlighted as a key component of national sustainable growth strategies.

In his speech, PM Chính underscored the role and contributions of developing countries in global governance.

He also reaffirmed that Việt Nam is an active and responsible member of the international community.

The country remains ready to contribute to multilateral mechanisms aimed at fostering cooperation, enhancing connectivity and addressing shared challenges for a fairer, more sustainable world, he said.

The Vietnamese Government leader noted that during a time when the world is undergoing profound changes with eroding trust in global institutions, waning belief in multilateralism and undermined international law, nations must continue to uphold solidarity, strengthen cooperation, and engage in dialogue to address challenges through global, inclusive and comprehensive approaches.

He put forward three concrete and strategic proposals to realise this vision, with the first involving BRICS and Global South countries.

They should lead efforts to revitalise multilateral cooperation and continue dialogues and collaboration based on the core principles of the UN Charter and international law, the PM said.

BRICS should also take an active role in promoting reforms of global institutions such as the UN, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the WTO to better reflect the needs and realities of developing countries.

Strengthening South-South cooperation, boosting connectivity and building mutual trust between developed and developing nations are also essential, he noted.

PM Chính’s second proposal concerns the pioneering spirit in promoting trade liberalisation while respecting the legitimate rights and interests of all nations.

To enhance strategic autonomy, BRICS and Global South countries should further open their markets, enhance supply chain integration and mobilise and share resources, while also supporting technology transfer and workforce training for projects in health care, education, digital infrastructure, green transition, and climate change adaptation, he said.

His third proposal is to harness the power of AI to serve people rather than replace them.

BRICS should work with multilateral institutions to promote the development of a global AI governance system that is fair, safe, secure and accessible.

This involves building an ethical AI ecosystem that balances innovation with social benefits.

Other areas of focus include collaboration on building digital infrastructure including green-certified and high-performance data centres, developing a skilled workforce, and launching community-centred AI programmes to ensure that everyone can access and benefit from AI.

Việt Nam is committed to joining the international community in its efforts to build an equitable, inclusive and sustainable global governance system, PM Chính stressed. — VNS