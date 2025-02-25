State President calls on Hưng Yên to pioneer models for national adoption

HƯNG YÊN – State President Lương Cường on Tuesday chaired a conference in Hưng Yên Province to announce the Politburo’s decision and inspection plan in 2025 for the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Committee.

The inspection will review the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017 by the 12th Party Central Committee on streamlining the political system’s organisational apparatus. It will also evaluate the conclusion of the Central Party Committee on the summarisation of the resolution's performance in combination with the establishment and operation of new party organisations.

It will also monitor compliance with Politburo's Directive 35-CT/TW, dated June 14, 2024, on Party congresses at all levels in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa, Secretary of the Hưng Yên provincial Party Committee, reported on the locality's efforts to implement the Resolution 18-NQ/TW and other directives, emphasising the high consensus and commitment from local leaders and the public.

The province has made notable progress in scientific and technological development, laying a foundation for further innovation, digital transformation and economic growth.

President Cường, who is head of the inspection delegation, praised Hưng Yên’s preparations and called on provincial leaders to identify successful inspection models and best practices for multiplying nationwide.

He urged the province to address obstacles in policy implementation, clearly defining issues that require Central or local settlement.

The President also stressed the importance of aligning the implementation of the Resolution 18 with preparations for the upcoming Party congresses and the national innovation drive. He called for thorough evaluations to draw lessons and resolve challenges to effectively implement the Resolution 57 while ensuring the province meets its economic growth targets.

President Cường instructed the Hưng Yên provincial Party Committee's Standing Committee to complete its self-assessment report and related documents, ensuring accurate and transparent information.

He emphasised the need for objective, fair, and timely inspections to support the effective implementation of the Party’s policies.

Expressing his confidence in Hưng Yên’s leadership and coordination, the President affirmed that the inspection would contribute to the province’s development goals and strengthen Party building efforts. VNS