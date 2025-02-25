Southeast Asian leaders call for greater unity, inclusivity, resilience in face of global turbulence

HÀ NỘI — Southeast Asian leaders have called for greater unity, inclusivity and resilience in the region to shield themselves and continue to prosper amid serious global transformations.

Addressing the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum on Tuesday, the Government leader of the host country, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, noted that the world was witnessing sweeping changes, where challenges and difficulties outweighed opportunities, including political polarisation, an ageing population, resource depletion, market and product diversification, supply chain changes, the demands for green production and business practices and the digitalisation of all human activities.

This context presents many challenges but also opens rare opportunities for ASEAN to assert its position and make breakthroughs, according to the Vietnamese Government leader.

ASEAN needs not only unity, consensus and solidarity, but also a breakthrough mindset, sharp strategies, feasible roadmaps, focused resources and decisive actions.

Proposing the breakthrough strategies for the bloc, PM Chính underscored strengthening ASEAN’s strategic autonomy through enhanced unity and ASEAN's central role. Building an economically self-reliant ASEAN with new traditional and new traditional growth drivers, as well as preserving ASEAN’s values and identity are also key areas of focus.

Recommending the breakthrough actions for ASEAN, PM Chính underlined establishing a flexible, effective and more responsible decision-making mechanism, ensuring the bloc’s principle of consensus, as well as the effective implementation of the breakthrough initiatives.

The Government leader also stressed the need to strengthen private-public partnerships to mobilise resources for the region, removing traditional trade barriers and developing a smart and secure digital economic environment to support trade and investment among ASEAN members.

"ASEAN connectivity is a key focus point, especially in terms of infrastructure connections, people-to-people exchanges and institutional compatibility," he said, highlighting flexible adaptation to the new context.

Speaking on Việt Nam’s three-decade membership in ASEAN, the Vietnamese government leader said: “ASEAN has become a strategic space and development space of Việt Nam, while Việt Nam maintains its role as an active and responsible member in strengthening solidarity and promoting the bloc’s role in sustainable development.

"Việt Nam strongly believes in the unity, solidarity, cooperative spirit, vitality and strategic value of ASEAN," he said.

Expressing his delight at returning to Việt Nam after a highly successful visit in August 2024, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta remarked that ASEAN's development was truly remarkable. Overcoming poverty, political instability and numerous other challenges, ASEAN had emerged as a stable and dynamic economy, playing a crucial role on the international stage today.

Reflecting on ASEAN’s journey since its establishment, with its ups and downs, the key to its importance lay in unity, cohesion and the institutions built to ensure institutional strength, a shared foundation, a common vision, common principles and the ability to anticipate and adapt.

"ASEAN serves as the glue that binds the diverse cultures, languages, religions and political systems of its member states," he said. "It continues to play a decisive role in maintaining stability and fostering friendly cooperation in the region."

According to the leader of Timor-Leste, a country that is seeking to become a member of the ASEAN, the current multidimensional context demands active diplomatic dialogue and cooperation and ASEAN must remain focused on preventive diplomacy, foresight and conflict prevention.

ASEAN nations can be assured that they will not be left behind in the future, as they always have the support of fellow member states.

Pointing out that ASEAN faces a complex global landscape and emerging challenges, President Ramos-Horta suggested several key priorities for ASEAN’s future: Continued engagement in security issues, strengthening economic integration, digital transformation, addressing climate change and promoting inclusivity and equity.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also emphasised the need for greater unity in ASEAN amid "great uncertainties and global transformations" in her video message to the forum.

ASEAN must work collectively, be more united, inclusive and resilient than ever, which will enable the grouping to navigate the fast changing global geopolitics and address emerging threats and challenges, she noted.

"ASEAN must work more closely to counter security threats for the safety and well being of our peoples. ASEAN must together take a stand on regional and global issues that impact our region based on our common interests and principles. ASEAN must also demonstrate society by constructively engaging with all major powers and promoting strategic trust through the ASEAN-led mechanism."

The Thai Government leader also called for ASEAN to take concrete steps towards stronger economic integration, digital transformation, green transition and climate change mitigation and adaptation in order to withstand turbulence and social disruptions.

Việt Nam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, added that ASEAN was said to have: "established itself as the gravity of economic and security architecture." But the high-stress events over the past few weeks in global geopolitics had been the "source of much anxiety", suggesting that the world is at a very critical juncture, raising numerous unanswered questions about the future interactions among major powers and the post-World War II international system, particularly the roles and functions of the UN Charter and international law.

"In this context, it's crucial for regional organisations like ASEAN to demonstrate their relevance and agency in ensuring the resilience and sustainability, along with established rules and goals," Sơn said, adding that ASEAN must also maintain its unity."

The ASEAN General Secretary Kao Kim Hourn in his remarks said ASEAN had demonstrated the value of collective action through cooperation and collaboration, which had proven more effective than individual efforts in addressing challenges.

In the face of technological disruptions, democratic shifts, and increasing global competition and fragmentation, ASEAN's spirit of unity and consensus-based approach remained vital.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith highly commended Việt Nam for hosting the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum—an important platform for member states to discuss both current and future opportunities and challenges in the region.

The theme was highly relevant and timely, as the world was witnessing multidimensional opportunities and challenges stemming from major global transformations, as well as rapid geopolitical and economic shifts that were weakening multilateralism and hindering sustainable growth, the Lao diplomat said. These would be significant trends both now and going forward, requiring ASEAN to adopt effective and innovative responses to ensure a strong and stable future.

Looking ahead at both opportunities and challenges, the Lao Deputy PM stressed that ASEAN must enhance cooperation, seize opportunities, overcome challenges and strengthen the ASEAN Community through greater adaptability and the promotion of effective, collective and innovative solutions.

"I believe this forum will generate practical recommendations and valuable ideas to effectively support the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045," he noted. — VNS

The ASEAN Future Forum is one of the largest multilateral events hosted by Việt Nam this year, bringing together leaders, experts, scholars and businesses from both domestic and international sectors to discuss and propose new initiatives for ASEAN’s future development while fostering cooperation between ASEAN and its partners.This initiative has received widespread support and endorsement from ASEAN member states, partners and the international community, as demonstrated by the success of the first edition held in April 2024, also in Hà Nội.Building on the success of AFF 2024, this year’s forum features over 12 activities, including one high-level session, five plenary sessions, a gala dinner, a working lunch session and several pre-forum activities.